Baton Rouge, LA

Four LSU players named pre-season All-Americans

By Will Rosenblatt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
LSU baseball has high expectations entering the spring.

A team that showed promise in Jay Johnson’s first year brings back plenty of talent along with some hefty additions in the portal and some blue-chip freshmen.

Four of those players have been selected to Collegiate Baseball’s all-American team. Dylan Crews, in particular, has generated a lot of buzz. He’s as close as you can get to a consensus best player in the sport.

LSU hasn’t made a College World Series since 2017 when the Tigers dropped the final to Florida. In the four seasons since, talented LSU teams have fell short, but it never really felt like LSU had all the tools to make a run.

2023 is different. A championship will be the expectation. This is the best roster LSU has had in some time, headlined by these four stars.

Dylan Crews

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Crews is projected to be the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. His 172 total bases in and 22 home runs in 2022 both ranked third in the SEC and his 73 runs were tied for the league lead.

He did that coming off a 2021 where he led the conference in total bases and ranked fourth in batting average. In Crews, LSU has the best player in the sport. He’ll hit for contact and power and run a little bit too.

LSU should have the best offense in the SEC if Crews meets expectations.

Paul Skenes

LSU landing Air Force transfer Paul Skenes was one of the biggest gets from the portal. He was an all-American in 2022 and had a sub-3.00 ERA over the course of 85.2 innings.

Skenes had to leave Air Force to pursue his professional baseball dreams. Had he returned another year, he would have been locked into service time. Skenes isn’t just a pitcher. He hit 24 home runs in his time at Air Force.

Skenes is expected to be one of the top pitchers in the country and a first-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Tommy White

(AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

White was another big transfer portal addition. His bat should help replace the loss of slugger Jacob Berry.

He was the ACC freshman of the year at NC State. At just 19 years old, White was tied for the ACC lead with 27 homers, a freshman record for home runs.

His OPS ranked fourth in the conference and he drove in 74 runs. White plays third base and isn’t draft-eligible, so he’ll give LSU a piece to build around after Crews leaves prior to 2024.

Tre Morgan

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Morgan is the only Second Team All-American on this list. Morgan ranked 12th in the SEC with 82 hits, and was 10th in doubles, but he’s most known for his defense.

He was selected to the all-defensive team in 2022 and been a contributor ever since his arrival in 2021, where he was a freshman all-American.

According to D1Baseball, Morgan will be a top 50 prospect in the 2023 draft.

