Kansas City, MO

Latest update on Chiefs players on injured reserve

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Update: As it turns out, the Chiefs have designated Blake Bell for return from injured reserve. He was spotted at practice on Tuesday, an indication that the team has opened his 21-day practice window.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided a brief update on a pair of players who remain on injured reserve.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is eligible to be designated to return from injured reserve after missing the past four games with a high ankle sprain. While he is eligible to return, Reid confirmed that the team will not open up Edwards-Helaire’s 21-day practice window this week.

“He’s getting close,” Reid said of Edwards-Helaire. “He’s not quite there yet. But he is getting close and he’s working his tail off. We’ll just see. He won’t be out there this week.”

With the running game looking better than it has all season, it’s safe to assume the Chiefs won’t rush Edwards-Helaire back from injured reserve. Reid does seem to at least suggest that a return is possible for Edwards-Helaire in the coming weeks.

With news about TE Jody Fortson suffering a dislocated elbow, Reid was also asked about the status of TE Blake Bell. You might recall that Bell suffered a hip flexor injury during the preseason and was placed on injured reserve at the onset of the season. Reid still seems to be hopeful that Bell could return this season, but wouldn’t get into any timelines or potentialities as it relates to this week.

“Yeah, there’s a chance that happens,” Reid said of Bell returning.

