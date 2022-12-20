Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A battering winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday, left millions more to worry about the prospect of further outages and crippled police, fire departments and an airport in snow-blown New York state.
kion546.com
TSA: Man tried to smuggle disassembled gun in peanut butter
NEW YORK (WCBS) — A Rhode Island man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport for trying to smuggle a disassembled gun inside two containers of peanut butter. The TSA says the .22 caliber gun parts were wrapped in plastic and jammed in the middle of each jar.
kion546.com
A Kentucky woman won $175,000 after getting a lottery ticket at an office holiday party
A Kentucky woman brought home the best present at her office gift exchange. Lori Janes, from Louisville, won $175,000 after receiving a lottery ticket at her office holiday party, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. Janes, an officer manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon Dental Center, participated...
Comments / 0