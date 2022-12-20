ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A battering winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday, left millions more to worry about the prospect of further outages and crippled police, fire departments and an airport in snow-blown New York state.
BUFFALO, NY
TSA: Man tried to smuggle disassembled gun in peanut butter

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A Rhode Island man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport for trying to smuggle a disassembled gun inside two containers of peanut butter. The TSA says the .22 caliber gun parts were wrapped in plastic and jammed in the middle of each jar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

