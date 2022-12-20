Read full article on original website
Murder-suicide investigation: 2 found dead in Pueblo
UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/23/2022 2:55 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the two deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. This is the 27th homicide investigation of 2022. The identities of the men will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, should contact Detective […]
Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home
KKTV
1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs
KRDO
Barricaded suspect in standoff with Pueblo Police
PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO)-- A standoff is underway between a barricaded suspect and Pueblo Police at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex in Pueblo. The first reports of the standoff were reported to KRDO at around 2:40 P.M. Saturday. Pueblo Police confirmed that the barricaded suspect is wanted for multiple alleged armed...
Dec. 23 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Austin Aragon, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’02” tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair andhazel eyes. Aragon was previously featured on Safe Streets on April 1st, 2016. He has a […]
KRDO
Pueblo County deputy arrested on harassment charge
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo County jail worker has been booked into the jail himself. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office detention deputy Donald Teschner was arrested Tuesday by the Pueblo Police and was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Teschner is charged with misdemeanor harassment strike/shove/kick. He was released from jail Tuesday on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.
KRDO
Three-year-old child found unresponsive in Pueblo after coming into contact with fentanyl
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after the Pueblo Police Department found a young child who had reportedly come into contact with fentanyl. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive three-year-old child. It was at the scene that investigators determined the child had come into contact with the dangerous drug.
CSPD: Two arrested after harassment call
Man in critical condition following accidental shooting
Police investigate reported murder-suicide after finding two men dead on Pueblo’s north side
KRDO
Federal lawsuit filed against 3 Colorado Springs Police officers after veteran hospitalized following arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Attorneys for a Colorado Springs veteran who ended up in the hospital after an interaction with police filed a federal excessive force lawsuit against three officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to attorneys, 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, who was homeless at the time was...
Police investigate shooting that left two men dead in North Pueblo
Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range
When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against Anderson Aldrich was dismissed Aug. 11, the now-accused Club Q killer’s mother was elated. The next day, Laura Voepel took the 22-year-old to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate. “He was a free man,” said his neighbor, Xavier Kraus, who...
Man found dead near HWY 85, police investigate
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating a body found early morning on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shortly before 7:40 a.m., an El Paso County Parks Officer was checking on the homeless in the area of Highway 85 and Alegre Street when the officer found a man dead on scene. Detectives with FPD […]
Man died while searching for warmth in sub-zero temps, Colorado Springs PD says
Man found dead in freezing temps near Citadel Mall
Police arrest recovers stolen Christmas presents
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will be assisting Santa for a few Pike’s Pike region residents after they recovered stolen mail and Christmas packages from a stolen red vehicle on Wednesday, Dec. 21. On Wednesday at around 8:20 a.m. CSPD officers of the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit and Tactical Enforcement Unit […]
Suspicious death investigation on southbound I-25 ruled as homicide
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on southbound I-25 on Tuesday. Death is being ruled as a homicide. At 7:53 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Center reported that all lanes of southbound I-25 were shut down, except for one lane after an officer responded to an The post Suspicious death investigation on southbound I-25 ruled as homicide appeared first on KRDO.
Woman missing out of Pueblo found
UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/22/2022 10:32 a.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Dawn Robinson has been found and is safe, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). ORIGINAL STORY: Woman missing out of Pueblo WEDNESDAY 12/21/2022 4:13 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a woman missing out of Pueblo since November. PPD […]
