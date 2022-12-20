Read full article on original website
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Kansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Kansas lawmakers embrace framework for allocation of $374 million in federal relief aid
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and House Speaker Ron Ryckman, a Republican, both supported a motion to adopt a framework for allocating $374 million in American Rescue Plan aid among Kansas organizations, cities and agencies. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in federal COVID-19 case
Former state Rep. Michael Capps, a Wichita Republican, was convicted in U.S. District Court on 12 counts of fraud and money laundering for illegally receiving $355,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding. (Kansas Reflector screen capture of the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth)
It's beginning to look like a White Christmas
It’s beginning to look like a White Christmas for residents living in the Northeast corner of Kansas. This is true for many people across the nation as Winter Storm Elliott came roaring through North America and bringing with it sub-zero (Siberian) temperatures, snow and gusty winds. It’s our first real taste of winter and just in time for the arrival of the Winter Solstice Dec. 21.
