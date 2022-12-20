Read full article on original website
Related
Science Focus
Holy fire disease: The hidden illness that's plagued humanity for a millennium
And yes, it still exists today. Holy fire disease, also known as St Anthony’s fire or ergotism, is a medical condition that causes a burning sensation in the limbs and, if left untreated, can cause gangrene (tissue death) and seizures. It is caused by eating cereal grains such as rye that have been infected by the purple club-headed fungus Claviceps purpurea.
Fatal heart attacks spike at Christmas
More people die in the U.S. from heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 than during any other week of the year, according to research from the American Heart Association. Driving the news: Christmas Day is the most fatal date, followed by Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Several factors...
Why doctors are urging caution about a plastic surgery trend
Across social media, many users, primarily younger women, are buzzing about a plastic surgery technique called buccal fat removal. While the procedure is simple and has been around for years, it's grown in popularity for those drawn to the look of a narrow, angled facial structure. The surgery, which is done under local anesthesia, involves incisions being made in the back of the mouth so some of the fat in the cheek area can be removed. It is nearly impossible to reverse, causing some concern among experts. Dr. Ira Savetsky, a plastic surgeon in New York City, told CBS News that he...
psychologytoday.com
A High-Profile Suicide Exposes a Confusing Risk Factor
Understanding suicide is difficult because it sometimes involves risk factors that are hidden and not expressed directly. Those who live with a suicidal individual may be more likely to observe occasional or recent changes to that person's thinking or mood. Discussing suicide with a loved one can begin with using...
Scientists hail new treatment for one of most common Long Covid symptoms
Scientists say they may have uncovered a new treatment for one of the most common symptoms of Long Covid.Researchers at Yale University managed to lift the “brain fog” of eight patients with the condition who were given a mixture of guanfacine, commonly used for ADHD, and an antioxidant called N-acetylcysteine (NAC), which in the UK is mainly used to treat paracetamol overdose and respiratory illnesses.So far, the treatment has only been tested on a small number of Long Covid sufferers, who were also mainly women, though researchers said the study looked promising for more extensive clinical trials.But given the...
Rogue protein that fuels deadliest brain cancers identified by scientists
A rogue protein that fuels the deadliest brain cancers has been identified by scientists in a breakthrough that opens the door to destroy it.Improved therapies are urgently needed for glioblastomas, an aggressive type of brain tumour that is often incurable.Lead author Professor Alea Mills, of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York, said: “The aggressiveness of glioblastoma is notorious.“The norm is to do surgery, treat with harsh drugs and just hope for the best.”But now the US team have found its ‘Achilles heel’: a molecule that helps diseased cells spread.Known as BRD8, the discovery may finally lead to improved treatment...
What I Wish I Knew About Cervical Cancer Risk and Screening
“I did not realize that the risk of developing cervical cancer was still present as I age. Had I known that, I would not have skipped my annual pelvic exam.”
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
studyfinds.org
One special probiotic may be key to preventing brain degeneration, curing ALS
MONTREAL, Quebec — A certain probiotic can prevent neurodegeneration in a species of worm that is critical to the study of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to a team of researchers from Canada’s CHUM Research Centre (CRCHUM). Almost 3,000 people in Canada have ALS, which doctors characterize as...
Scientists break new ground in cancer fight by 'reinvigorating' T cells
T-cells, typically thought to be anti-cancer, can switch sides and work against us in the right environment (or battlefield!), according to a new study published on December 21 in Nature. In light of this, the study went a step further by proving that altering the local environment around the tumor...
Medical News Today
What to know about Richter's syndrome
Richter’s syndrome, also known as Richter’s transformation, involves a rapid progression of chronic lymphocytic leukemia into a more aggressive form of lymphoma. Richter’s syndrome generally has links to negative survival rates. However, treatments may help a person achieve short-term remission. This article reviews what Richter’s syndrome is,...
labroots.com
Certain Supplements Improve Cardiovascular Health
New research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has identified supplements that show moderate- to high-quality evidence of reducing cardiovascular disease risk factors. The systematic review and meta-analysis included 884 randomized controlled trials with a total of over 880,000 participants that evaluated the effects of 27...
Medical News Today
Study identifies unique set of attributes linked to healthy, optimal aging
A recent study challenged prior definitions of what healthy or successful aging can look like by adopting a broader perspective. To do so, the researchers observed older adults in Canada and identified a unique set of attributes among people who age optimally. The researchers also assessed how well people age...
denver7.com
'Death Doula' profession rapidly growing
You've likely heard of a birth doula. That's a person who provides physical and emotional support to a new mother during pregnancy and childbirth. The same exists for people leaving this world. It's called a death doula and it's growing in popularity. In American culture, Cindy Kaufman says death has...
From ALS treatment to a historic transplant: The biggest medical breakthroughs of 2022
In 2022, a new ALS drug was finally approved and scientists completed the map of our DNA. A look at the biggest breakthroughs in science and medicine.
Comments / 1