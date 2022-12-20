ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 7

Related
The Hill

Republican Jewish group calls on incoming GOP lawmaker George Santos to answer questions about heritage

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) said on Wednesday that it was inquiring into allegations against Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.), including that he fabricated claims about his Jewish heritage. The organization’s CEO Matt Brooks said he reached out directly to the congressman-elect’s office after news outlets raised questions about Santos’s maternal grandparents, who he claimed fled…
Washington Examiner

As Title 42 ends, 68% of people want immigrants to 'Remain in Mexico'

The Supreme Court may have thrown the end of Title 42’s role as an immigration enforcement tool in doubt Monday night, but there is no doubt about what voters want to see happen at the southern border: stricter border enforcement policies. Asked by Harvard University if they thought illegal...
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
New York Post

‘Want to see heads roll’: AG Garland, FBI’s Wray face likely ‘Twitter Files’ subpoena

Republican lawmakers are poised to slap top Justice Department officials with subpoenas to see “heads roll” over Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” revelations about the FBI’s efforts to suppress free speech on social media. “With a new Republican majority next year, it’s not enough to just hold hearings, we need to hold people accountable,” US Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) tweeted Tuesday. Mace’s statement marked a doubling-down on her earlier vow that “there will be subpoenas flying” after the GOP regains control of the House. “I really want to know what government agents and agencies were censoring the free speech of Americans,” Mace, a member...
New York Post

Florida Supreme Court rules Gov. Ron DeSantis can impanel grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine makers

The Florida Supreme Court signed off Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for potential wrongdoing. In DeSantis’ petition to ​establish​ the grand jury, he argued that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”​ Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the two manufacturers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.  “A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
Missouri Independent

Oath Keepers founder testifies his group was acting in ‘counter-revolution’

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, testified to an Alaskan judge on Tuesday that efforts to postpone the certification of the 2020 presidential election were a “counter-revolution,” not an insurrection. “My perspective is that we’re preserving the Constitution, and it’s — I wouldn’t even call it insurrection, I would call it a counter-revolution against […] The post Oath Keepers founder testifies his group was acting in ‘counter-revolution’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ALASKA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
180K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy