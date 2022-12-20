ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Wyoming Rescue Mission hosting Christmas meal Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Rescue Mission will host a community Christmas meal from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at its Park Street Center, 230 N. Park St. in Casper. Due to the recent extreme cold, the mission is hosting 156 people as of Thursday, the nonprofit said in its announcement. Those people and anyone else who needs a hot meal are all invited to the community Christmas meal.
Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’

CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
Casper Woman Hoping for a Christmas Miracle

--- Earlier today a Casper woman posted in the local classifieds on Facebook that she is hoping for a Christmas miracle. Marci Monroe is the mother of two boys, ages 4 and 6. A box of presents for the boys was delivered, presumably, to the wrong person. Monroe lives off...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: “I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there’s a vertical rainbow. When we...
Multiple Casper-area agencies plan emergency sheltering during intense cold weather event

CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple agencies in Natrona County are planning for emergency sheltering as intense cold weather blankets the area today through Friday morning. According to Natrona County Emergency Management, the Salvation Army Casper Corps, American Red Cross of Wyoming, and Natrona County School District “are all standing by, working together, and ready to rapidly open up more locations if emergency needs and demands increase,” it said on a social media post on Wednesday.
Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental

An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
Weather data shows Casper area hitting new record lows

CASPER, Wyo. — Data continues to surface Thursday confirming anecdotal reports of cold weather in central Wyoming, and it appears as if record lows have been reached. According to historical data for the Casper area from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the lowest recorded temperature was minus 41 degrees. The record includes data from 1937 to 2022. Data from Thursday shows one location in Casper hitting minus 40, with the airport dropping to minus 42.
