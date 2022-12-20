Read full article on original website
You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In WyomingD_FoodVendorCasper, WY
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in WyomingMuhammad Junaid MustafaWyoming State
Wyoming Rescue Mission hosting Christmas meal Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Rescue Mission will host a community Christmas meal from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at its Park Street Center, 230 N. Park St. in Casper. Due to the recent extreme cold, the mission is hosting 156 people as of Thursday, the nonprofit said in its announcement. Those people and anyone else who needs a hot meal are all invited to the community Christmas meal.
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) OC readers show Holiday Spirit with decked-out homes in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News readers sent us photos of holiday houses around the city. Here’s a compilation along with street info. Jason Magnuson: “I have five songs programmed, for a total show of about 17 minutes.”
Warm Weather, 20% Chance of Snow on Christmas in Natrona County
The National Weather Service says today's high is near 37 degrees with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Christmas Day is mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. There is a 20% chance of snow Sunday evening before 11 p.m. with a low around 22 degrees. Casper Houses Go...
PHOTOS: Traffic on 2nd Street in Casper Backed Up For Miles
It's not really that surprising. It's the day before Christmas eve and, if the rest of the town is anything like us, there's still a few last-minute Christmas presents that still need to get got. Because of this, 2nd Street in Casper is backed up from Wyoming Boulevard all the...
Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’
CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
Casper Woman Hoping for a Christmas Miracle
--- Earlier today a Casper woman posted in the local classifieds on Facebook that she is hoping for a Christmas miracle. Marci Monroe is the mother of two boys, ages 4 and 6. A box of presents for the boys was delivered, presumably, to the wrong person. Monroe lives off...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: “I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there’s a vertical rainbow. When we...
Casper Family Aquatic Center offering new sessions of swimming lessons in January 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — When the new year rolls around, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will be offering new sessions of swimming lessons starting Jan. 9, 2023, the City of Casper said in a press release Thursday. Lessons will be 30 minutes long. Two eight-class weekday options are available and...
Casper Area Transit temporarily suspends service on the Red Route due to illness, extreme cold
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit is temporarily suspending service for the LINK bus service’s “Red Route” at 11:30 a.m. today, with the last departure from downtown occurring at 10:30 a.m. The route provides transportation services mainly along east 12th Street in Casper. Staffing shortages due...
Multiple Casper-area agencies plan emergency sheltering during intense cold weather event
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple agencies in Natrona County are planning for emergency sheltering as intense cold weather blankets the area today through Friday morning. According to Natrona County Emergency Management, the Salvation Army Casper Corps, American Red Cross of Wyoming, and Natrona County School District “are all standing by, working together, and ready to rapidly open up more locations if emergency needs and demands increase,” it said on a social media post on Wednesday.
Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental
An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
I-25 closure expands from Buffalo to Casper; I-90 closed Sheridan–Buffalo; I-80 reopens to most traffic, wind closures remain
CASPER, Wyo. — With a snowstorm expanding from northern Wyoming into central areas of the state, a closure along Interstate 25 has been expanded, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Casper as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to winter...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/13/22–12/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 13 through Dec. 20. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Weather data shows Casper area hitting new record lows
CASPER, Wyo. — Data continues to surface Thursday confirming anecdotal reports of cold weather in central Wyoming, and it appears as if record lows have been reached. According to historical data for the Casper area from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the lowest recorded temperature was minus 41 degrees. The record includes data from 1937 to 2022. Data from Thursday shows one location in Casper hitting minus 40, with the airport dropping to minus 42.
All interstates, most highways reopen across Wyoming; black ice conditions persist
CASPER, Wyo. — All three interstates that cross through Wyoming have been reopened to all traffic on Thursday afternoon after facing various closures Wednesday and into Thursday due to winter conditions. I-80 was the last interstate to have closures in effect, but those have all been lifted, according to...
Casper to hit low near minus 23 degrees at 11 p.m. Thursday before warming trend; balmy Christmas high of 38 degrees expected
CASPER, Wyo. — While the Casper airport may have hit an all-time record low of minus 42 degrees early Thursday, and temperatures could dip as low as minus 23 degrees around 11 p.m. Thursday, the area can expect a warming trend heading into Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.
Casper residents faced power outages, road closures during brutal arctic blast overnight
CASPER, Wyo. — Thousands were left without power in the Casper area late Wednesday night as temperatures plunged well below zero. More than 4,500 customers in Casper and Mills were without power around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Tweets from Rocky Mountain Power. Most power was restored by 2:20 early Thursday morning.
(PHOTOS) Arctic blast brings brutally cold winds, subzero temps to Casper and Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures plunged well below zero degrees on Wednesday morning, and kept dipping lower as the day progressed in central Wyoming as well as much of the rest of the state. Today’s high temperature peaked at about 30 degrees at around 8 a.m. Within a couple of...
Casper shatters record cold temps on Thursday; warming trend ahead for Christmas weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The recent cold snap is poised to ease as the arctic air moves through the rest of the U.S. this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest temperature on record was recorded in the early hours on Thursday. “Casper had a record...
