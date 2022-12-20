ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

Gerald W. Stout (July 23, 1927- December 22, 2022)

Gerald W. Stout, 95, passed away at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming with his daughters at his side. Cremation will take place; a Graveside Service and Inurnment will be at a later date in the Eden Valley Cemetery.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
EMT Who Died in the I-80 Accident Graduated From RHS

Here we are talking about I-80 Accident. While responding to another crash, 29-year-old EMT Tyeler Harris was killed in a collision on I 80/US 30/WY 789 in Sweetwater County. According to a preliminary assessment from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), the tragic collision happened around 4:15 AM on December 21. “Driver Inattentiveness” is being looked into as a possible contributing cause.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports that Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
WYOMING STATE
Curative Testing Site Closing in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — the rock Springs curative testing site for COVID-19 will close on Wednesday, December 28, according to the Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service. Appointments will still be available on their website through December 27. Testing for COVID-19 is also available at the following locations and will remain open:
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 23 – December 24, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Wyoming Raised presents the 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Party

Wyoming Raised is coming back for the 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Party this Saturday, December 31st at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. and Wyoming Raised on stage at 8 p.m. Turn Up The Volume DJ Services will finish out the night from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
WY EMT Killed, Another Hurt in Ambulance Crash

One EMT was killed and another was hurt when their ambulance was struck by another vehicle on Route 80 in Wyoming, officials said. Both EMTs were employees of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Their identities were not immediately released. The crash happened early Wednesday morning responding to a request for...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Rock Springs Man Arrested In Toddler Son’s Overdose Death In October

A Rock Springs man was arrested this week in the accidental overdose death of his toddler son that took place in October. 35-year old Daniel Scott James is accused of involuntary manslaughter. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Mower said that on the morning of Tuesday, October 21st, deputies responded to a home north for a two-year-old boy who was unconscious, unresponsive and not breathing. Despite first responders’ efforts to resuscitate him, the boy was pronounced deceased by paramedics on the scene. Through the course of investigation, detectives learned James was taking a number of different prescribed and illicit medications. The night before the boy died, James told investigators he noticed his Buprenorphine was missing from the pill organizer. The child’s mother also reported that her toddler son vomited several times before bed that night. Toxicology results revealed Buprenorphine in the child’s system. While forensic experts would not specify the exact number of pills the boy may have ingested, they said less than one pill was enough to prove lethal. Lead detective on the case, Stephanie Cassidy, said, “These investigations are never easy. A child was lost. Despite the circumstances, my deepest condolences are with the family. We’ve spent a lot of time and effort over the last few months piecing this together and trying to bring justice to this little boy.” In Wyoming, involuntary manslaughter is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed

You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
WYOMING STATE

