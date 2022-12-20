A Rock Springs man was arrested this week in the accidental overdose death of his toddler son that took place in October. 35-year old Daniel Scott James is accused of involuntary manslaughter. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Mower said that on the morning of Tuesday, October 21st, deputies responded to a home north for a two-year-old boy who was unconscious, unresponsive and not breathing. Despite first responders’ efforts to resuscitate him, the boy was pronounced deceased by paramedics on the scene. Through the course of investigation, detectives learned James was taking a number of different prescribed and illicit medications. The night before the boy died, James told investigators he noticed his Buprenorphine was missing from the pill organizer. The child’s mother also reported that her toddler son vomited several times before bed that night. Toxicology results revealed Buprenorphine in the child’s system. While forensic experts would not specify the exact number of pills the boy may have ingested, they said less than one pill was enough to prove lethal. Lead detective on the case, Stephanie Cassidy, said, “These investigations are never easy. A child was lost. Despite the circumstances, my deepest condolences are with the family. We’ve spent a lot of time and effort over the last few months piecing this together and trying to bring justice to this little boy.” In Wyoming, involuntary manslaughter is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO