IGN
Deal Alert: The PS5 DualSense Controller Is Back Down to $49
The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has dropped back down to the same price we saw on Black Friday. You can get several different colors for only $49 each, a hefty price drop from its $70-$75 MSRP. Note that none of these controllers are likely to arrive before Christmas. Most of the colors have a ship date that's been extended out to early January.
IGN
Daily Deals: Grab a Spare PS5 DualSense Controller for $49.99
Since Christmas is tomorrow, hopefully you've wrapped up your holiday shopping for others and you have some spare change to spend on yourself. Today you can save on some deals that are better than what we saw on Black Friday. You can score a 2TB Crucial PS5 SSD for only $149.99, or a PS5 DualSense for $49.99, or you can watch Top Gun: Maverick for free via Paramount+ streaming service. These deals and more below.
IGN
Dust & Neon - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Dust & Neon is a post-apocalyptic twin-stick rogue-lite looter shooter action game. The game features tight shooting controls, RPG progression, and loot with thousands of revolvers, shotguns, and rifles. Shoot, collect and upgrade with dozens of unlockable abilities as players progress through the beautifully stylish cyber-cowboy action shooter. Dust & Neon is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2023.
IGN
The Punchuin - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
The Punchuin is an action-adventure game where you're tasked with solving the mystery of the treasure of Punch Mountain. Punch your way down, collect money and diamonds, improve your punching skills and make some new friends along the way. The Punchuin is available now on Nintendo Switch.
The Real Bentley Bacalar Is Sold Out, So Buy This Tiny One Instead
Bentley only made 12 of the $1.9 million Bacalar convertibles, but this tiny one still features the same Flame Yellow paint.
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-19-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/19/22!. 00:00 - Call of the Wild: The Angler - Official Norway Reserve DLC Launch Trailer. 01:29 - God of Rock - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 04:45 - Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions - Official Trailer. 06:49 - Like a...
IGN
Chapter 2 Chests and Items (Banora)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 2: Betrayal.
IGN
Glaceau smartwater is the Ultimate Choice for the Ultimate Gamer
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 23-December 27
He who is more rat than man and more jackal than rat, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has...
IGN
What to Expect from Nintendo in 2023
Moreso than any of the other major platform holders, Nintendo loves to keep its cards very, very close to its chest. At any given time, it’s impossible to say for certain what the publisher might be cooking up more than a few months down the road. Its 2023 plans...
IGN
Epic Games Store's Free Games For December 23 Are Three Classic Fallout Titles
The Epic Games Store has made three classic games in the Fallout series free for a day. Epic’s PC store is giving away free games every day from December 15 to December 30. Today’s offering includes Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel for free. These games will become a part of your library permanently after you claim them. The games are available for free until December 23, 9:30 PM IST.
IGN
For Honor - Official Weekly Content Update for December 22, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings a new Icefall Throne emote, Snow Palace, and more to the game. Watch the trailer to see the details and what to expect with this latest For Honor content update.
IGN
New State Mobile: December Patch Notes Include New Mode, Map and More
New State Mobile is getting an update this December which will bring a whole host of new things. The list of new additions to the game includes a new game mode, a new RDM map, and more. Let’s take a look at what’s new in the new game as per a recent announcement from Krafton.
IGN
The Glass Onion Team on What Games They're Playing
Filmmaker Rian Johnson and the cast of his Knives Out sequel Glass Onion reveal what video games they've been playing. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Glass...
IGN
Pokemon Go Chespin Community Day January 2023
Chespin steals the spotlight on Pokemon GO's January 2023 Community Day event! Join the first Community Day event of 2023 for a chance to encounter the "Spiny Nut" Pokemon out in the wild, and even evolve your Chespin into a Chesnaught with a special move. On this page of IGN's...
IGN
Genshin TCG: Elemental Reaction Guide
Just like in the rest of Genshin Impact, winning a game of Genius Invokation TCG depends on your knowledge of Elemental Reactions. This guide will serve as an easy reference for the effects of reactions in the trading card game. It'd be easiest to divide these reactions into two types.
IGN
Our PS5, XSX Hopes & Dreams for 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
In this week's Next-Gen Console Watch, we go over our hopes and dreams for 2023 for each of the main consoles. What do we expect from PlayStation? What do we want from Xbox? And will we finally get something resembling a Switch 2 from Nintendo? We also go over last week's poll results, plus a brand new poll for you to vote on. We hope you all have a very happy holiday and we'll see you in the new year!
IGN
La Isla Dorada and Post-Game
After collecting all the Dragon Stones and making it through B4 of The Snarl, you’re all set to unlock the Treasure of Treasures. Unfortunately, Captain Silverbones steals the booty from under your nose and forces you to follow him to La Isla Dorada. This guide is here to help you fend off Silverbones for the final battle of Dragon Quest Treasures.
IGN
Calico: Pawsome Edition - Official Launch Trailer
Calico is a day-in-the-life community sim game where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town’s cat café and fill it with cute and cuddly creatures. The Calico Pawsome Edition comes with new cooking minigames, new animals to befriend, and more. The Calico: Pawsome Edition is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.
IGN
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
