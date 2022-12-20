Read full article on original website
Deal Alert: The PS5 DualSense Controller Is Back Down to $49
The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has dropped back down to the same price we saw on Black Friday. You can get several different colors for only $49 each, a hefty price drop from its $70-$75 MSRP. Note that none of these controllers are likely to arrive before Christmas. Most of the colors have a ship date that's been extended out to early January.
Daily Deals: Grab a Spare PS5 DualSense Controller for $49.99
Since Christmas is tomorrow, hopefully you've wrapped up your holiday shopping for others and you have some spare change to spend on yourself. Today you can save on some deals that are better than what we saw on Black Friday. You can score a 2TB Crucial PS5 SSD for only $149.99, or a PS5 DualSense for $49.99, or you can watch Top Gun: Maverick for free via Paramount+ streaming service. These deals and more below.
Daily Deals: Watch Top Gun: Maverick for Free, 65" LG 4K OLED TV for Only $1099, 2TB PS5 SSD for $149.99, and More
Hopefully you've wrapped up your holiday shopping for others and you have some spare change to spend on yourself. Today you can save on some deals that are better than what we saw on Black Friday. You can score a 2022 LG 65" 4K OLED TV for only $1099, or a 2TB Crucial PS5 SSD for only $149.99, or you can watch Top Gun: Maverick for free via Paramount+ streaming service. These deals and more below.
This Huckberry year-end sale has discounts of up to 55% on outdoor apparel, gear and more
Rugged outdoorsmen rejoice: the Huckberry year-end sale is offering big savings on the best outdoor apparel, gear and accessories.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-19-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/19/22!. 00:00 - Call of the Wild: The Angler - Official Norway Reserve DLC Launch Trailer. 01:29 - God of Rock - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 04:45 - Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions - Official Trailer. 06:49 - Like a...
How Ubisoft’s Editorial Teams Are Quietly Shifting Games Like Assassin’s Creed, Roller Champions
You’ve probably familiar with video game development jobs like programmer, artist, or designer. But one of the most influential roles at Ubisoft is one that doesn’t always immediately parse for most people: the role of its editorial team. This advisory group’s job is, on a large scale, to...
The Glass Onion Team on What Games They're Playing
Filmmaker Rian Johnson and the cast of his Knives Out sequel Glass Onion reveal what video games they've been playing. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Glass...
God of War Ragnarok is Getting New Game Plus in 2023
Sony Santa Monica announced that a New Game Plus mode will come to God of War Ragnarok in Spring 2023. “We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023,” Sony Santa Monica’s official Twitter account revealed. “We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release!”
What to Expect from Nintendo in 2023
Moreso than any of the other major platform holders, Nintendo loves to keep its cards very, very close to its chest. At any given time, it’s impossible to say for certain what the publisher might be cooking up more than a few months down the road. Its 2023 plans...
Epic Games Store's Free Games For December 23 Are Three Classic Fallout Titles
The Epic Games Store has made three classic games in the Fallout series free for a day. Epic’s PC store is giving away free games every day from December 15 to December 30. Today’s offering includes Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel for free. These games will become a part of your library permanently after you claim them. The games are available for free until December 23, 9:30 PM IST.
Dust & Neon - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Dust & Neon is a post-apocalyptic twin-stick rogue-lite looter shooter action game. The game features tight shooting controls, RPG progression, and loot with thousands of revolvers, shotguns, and rifles. Shoot, collect and upgrade with dozens of unlockable abilities as players progress through the beautifully stylish cyber-cowboy action shooter. Dust & Neon is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2023.
Glaceau smartwater is the Ultimate Choice for the Ultimate Gamer
Esports is one of the most intensive, upcoming sports out there. It involves immense hand-eye coordination along with highly sharp reflexes. Professional gamers, the select few at the top of the global rankings, are constantly searching to find any and every edge they can get to stay on the top.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 23-December 27
He who is more rat than man and more jackal than rat, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has...
Chapter 8 Chests and Items (Nibelheim)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 8: Departure.
Hideo Kojima On Kojima Productions As It Enters Phase 2 - IGN Daily Fix
IGN Japan spoke to Kojima about the path taken by Kojima Productions so far and where it will be going from here. As the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) continues to assess Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, public sentiment appears to be on Microsoft’s side with around 75% of public comments pro-merger. Finally, keep your Xbox controllers warm this season with their new sweater hat set!Survive to Escape - The Callisto Protocol Sweepstakes.
Our PS5, XSX Hopes & Dreams for 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
In this week's Next-Gen Console Watch, we go over our hopes and dreams for 2023 for each of the main consoles. What do we expect from PlayStation? What do we want from Xbox? And will we finally get something resembling a Switch 2 from Nintendo? We also go over last week's poll results, plus a brand new poll for you to vote on. We hope you all have a very happy holiday and we'll see you in the new year!
Steam Winter Sale 2022 Live Now With Exciting Offers on Titles Like God of War, Elden Ring and More
The 2022 Holiday season continues to bear gifts for PC gamers around the world. After sales from Microsoft, Sony, GOG.com, IndieGala and more, Steam has just kicked off its' Winter Sale 2022. From December 22, fans will be able to explore multiple deals and discounts on their favorite PC titles....
Pokemon Go Chespin Community Day January 2023
Chespin steals the spotlight on Pokemon GO's January 2023 Community Day event! Join the first Community Day event of 2023 for a chance to encounter the "Spiny Nut" Pokemon out in the wild, and even evolve your Chespin into a Chesnaught with a special move. On this page of IGN's...
The Punchuin - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
The Punchuin is an action-adventure game where you're tasked with solving the mystery of the treasure of Punch Mountain. Punch your way down, collect money and diamonds, improve your punching skills and make some new friends along the way. The Punchuin is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Genshin TCG: Elemental Reaction Guide
Just like in the rest of Genshin Impact, winning a game of Genius Invokation TCG depends on your knowledge of Elemental Reactions. This guide will serve as an easy reference for the effects of reactions in the trading card game. It'd be easiest to divide these reactions into two types.
