ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Bah, Humbug! The Worst Christmas Movies of All-Time

From ho-ho-ho to no-no-no. We here are E! News love the holidays. The time spent with family. The seasonal beverages. The twinkling lights. The food. And, of course, the movies. There's nothing we love more than a cozy Sunday evening spent watching Hallmark's latest cheesy but irresistible Countdown to Christmas movie with a steaming cup of hot cocoa. (We have the evidence: We ranked all of 2022's offerings. Yes, all of them.)
crimereads.com

Do You Love Only Murders in the Building? Then You’ll Want To Check Out These Cozies!

Do you follow every rabbit hole in true crime podcasts or watch serial killer documentaries religiously? Does the Forensics Files or Cold Case Files theme songs ever get stuck in your head? Do you pour over each detail in Only Murders in the Building looking for clues so you can figure out the killer before our heroes Mabel, Charles, and Oliver do? Then you, my friend, are an armchair sleuth!
ComicBook

Glass Onion Confirms Benoit Blanc's Boyfriend With Celebrity Cameo

In October, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was screened at the London Film Festival, and director Rian Johnson confirmed during a press conference that Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc was queer. Johnson also teased that an exciting actor would be showing up as Craig's partner. Now, Glass Onion is streaming on Netflix, and fans finally know who plays Benoit's boyfriend. Thankfully, the wait did not disappoint. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
E! News

E! News

229K+
Followers
58K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy