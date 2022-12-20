ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants postpone Carlos Correa's introduction, reportedly due to issue during physical

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BivFx_0jpGTqb400

The San Francisco Giants were scheduled to have a news conference on Tuesday, presumably to introduce their brand new shortstop Carlos Correa, but postponed the news conference several hours before it was to take place. The team didn't say why it was postponed, but according to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, the Giants delayed the event due to an unspecified medical concern that came up during Correa's physical.

The Giants reportedly signed Correa to a blockbuster 13-year, $350 million deal on Dec. 13, but have yet to say a peep about the contract. That's presumably why the news conference was simply listed as media availability, and why the Giants sent out an uncharacteristically short email to announce the postponement.

Correa, 28, has a lifetime triple slash of .279/.357/.467 over eight major league seasons. He won a World Series ring with the Houston Astros in 2017, and was part of the cheating scandal that led to the firing and suspension of manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow. He hit free agency in 2021 following two solid but unspectacular seasons in Houston and signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Twins for the 2022 season, hoping to rebuild some of his value and sign a major deal in the offseason.

The gambit worked, because that's just what happened. If it goes through as is, Correa's contract would be the largest in Giants history, the largest amount of money ever committed to a shortstop, and the most money any team has ever spent on an outside free agent. It would also be the fourth-largest contract in MLB history.

But that's only if it goes through as is. If the Giants have a genuine medical concern about Correa, it's possible the two parties could renegotiate the contract for a different amount of money and years. But it's also possible this is just a blip, and everything continues on as planned for Correa and the Giants.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock up, down after Giants' 27-24 loss to Vikings

The New York Giants were left heartbroken on Christmas Eve, falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, on a last-second, franchise-record 61-yard field as time expired. The defeat dropped the Giants to 8-6-1 on the season and 1-4-1 over their last six games. It also left them without their first playoff berth since 2016, which they will have to fight for next Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheAtlantaVoice

Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion

BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team’s need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of […] The post Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
102.5 The Bone

Eagles will start Gardner Minshew at QB against Cowboys as Jalen Hurts is 'not going to be' ready

FRISCO, Texas — Fantasy managers and bettors need not wait longer for confirmation. Because Thursday morning, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed: MVP-caliber quarterback Jalen Hurts will not start Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. Gardner Minshew, instead, will get the nod. Hurts sprained his throwing shoulder in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy