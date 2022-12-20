Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Terra Jess, 45, of Piqua, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine. Crystal M. McEldowney, 34, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $141...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— As John Foster, who lives about a mile and a half this side of Hardin was driving his buggy on Poplar Street near the Farmers’ Hotel this afternoon with his mother and 11-year-old sister, a spring on the buggy broke and frightened the horse. It whirled around and upset the buggy and all the occupants were thrown out. They escaped with a few bruises. The young lady was hurt the worse, being badly bruised about the face.
Sidney Daily News
Minster Bank adds Peyton as commercial loan officer
MINSTER – Andrew Peyton has been hired as a commercial loan officer for the Vandalia-Butler office and surrounding areas. In making the announcement, Dan Heitmeyer, vice president commercial banking, said Peyton will be joining Montgomery County Commercial Lenders, Joel K. Bopp and Michelle L. Sherrill, to help lead the bank’s efforts to grow Minster Bank’s presence for individuals and businesses in Montgomery County.
Sidney Daily News
Piqua Post investigating triple fatal crash on I-75
SIDNEY – The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a multiple-vehicle triple fatal crash that occurred Saturday at 8:32 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Franklin Township, Shelby County. All lanes of southbound Interstate 75 remain closed at this time....
Sidney Daily News
Cold and snow arrives
A Sidney police officer shines light onto the intersection of Wapakoneta Avenue and Russell Road after the traffic lights went out when the anticipated snow storm arrived on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22. Negative temperatures arrived with the snow. Plows lay down salt on Wapakoneta Avenue as the long...
Sidney Daily News
Presents for pooches
I Got Your Six members, left to right, Jill Deubner, and her children, Rory Deubner, 3, and Zander Deubner, 10, all of Sidney, work with Shelby County Animal Shelter receptionist Brittany Cornett to help dogs at the shelter chose a toy. The I Got Your Six members brought 30 blankets, 30 dog toys and 15 cat toys to the shelter on Thursday, Dec. 22. The dog toys were donated by the world famous Chowder the bull dog and Travis and Melanie Shurts. I Got Your Six will be taking a trip to California and will be delivering food gifts to law enforcement on the way. People can go to the I Got Your Six Facebook page to donate to the gifts that will be given on the trip.
Sidney Daily News
Drive safe this holiday season
SIDNEY — With Christmas and New Year’s celebrations approaching and December being National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, Sheriff Jim Frye and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind community members to stay safe and drive sober this holiday season. “It’s not worth it. Don’t drink and...
Sidney Daily News
BCI identifies man killed in shooting
SIDNEY — The man killed Wednesday during an officer-involved critical incident shooting) has been itentified by the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. According to spokesperson Steve Irwin, the person killed was Todd Jordan, 53, of Sidney. He was trnported to Wilson Health, where he was pronounced...
