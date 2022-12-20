Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan reveals ‘one of the biggest mistakes’ NFL teams make
The San Francisco 49ers are unlikely to improve their playoff seeding much over the final three games of the season, but that does not mean Kyle Shanahan has any plans to rest his starters down the stretch. The Niners are 10-4 entering Week 16 and the No. 3 seed in...
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
Yardbarker
Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises
After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr Week 16 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for week 16.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger makes argument for Steelers to shut down QB Kenny Pickett
The Steelers' (6-8) playoff hopes are looking pretty bleak. Is there an argument to be made about shutting down rookie QB Kenny Pickett for the rest of the season?. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger believes there is. "I don't want to say ever 'listen I'm done for the season,' but...
Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Had Discussions With Buccaneers About Coming Out of Retirement
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly had recent discussions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about coming out of retirement... The post Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Had Discussions With Buccaneers About Coming Out of Retirement appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details How Another Member Of His Family Was Closer With The Late Great Franco Harris Than He Was
A day has gone by since Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away Wednesday morning. Stories continue to be told, as he was quite obviously a legend of the sport, not just the city of Pittsburgh. Beyond that, his pure gratitude is something everyone talks about. Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss.
Alabama OC Bill O'Brien linked to New England Patriots OC job
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien spent the last two seasons in Tuscaloosa, but his time may be coming to an end. Now, it’s reported O’Brien is one of the lead candidates for the New England Patriots‘ offensive coordinator position. O’Brien is no stranger to the NFL,...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song
Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Yardbarker
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Yardbarker
Braves longest-tenured player might surprise fans
Braves Country has seen All-Stars leave Atlanta in back-to-back offseasons. Freddie Freeman, who spent every waking moment of his big league career with the organization before 2022, left for sunny Los Angeles. And now, Dansby Swanson has departed for windy Chicago. Both were fan favorites and had been with the Braves for what felt like a lifetime.
Final injury report for Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 16
The final injury report for Week 16 is out and contains some good news for the Washington Commanders. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters after practice that defensive end Chase Young would play Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. Young will likely only see a limited number of snaps, but it’s a step in the right direction for Young, who tore his ACL last November.
Yardbarker
Steelers Might Have to Wait for Bigger Draft Picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to wait a little longer for some of college football's biggest stars. With the constant change of the NCAA landscape, players are making easier decisions on their future - with a direct impact on teams like Pittsburgh. With NIL money floating around, it's easier than...
Yardbarker
Saints Make Three Roster Moves
New Orleans also promoted WR Kirk Merritt to the active roster from the practice squad. He’ll remain there after Saturday’s game, while Andrews and Kirkwood will return to the practice squad. Kirkwood, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back...
Comments / 0