Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Des Moines police: 3 hospitalized after SE 14th Street viaduct crash Saturday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the hospital with severe injuries after a car crossed the median near the SE 14th Street viaduct right before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Des Moines police. Witnesses told police that an SUV headed north lost control, crossed the median and...
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
iheart.com
Man Accused Of Killing Des Moines Woman, Daughter Now Dead
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man accused of killing a Des Moines woman and her daughter this week is dead. Des Moines Police say 22-year-old Jason Rothman shot 47-year-old Danielle Remily and 20-year-old Emma Parker to death at a home in the 2600 block of 53rd Street early Monday morning. They say Rothman later shot himself at a nearby park. He died from those injuries in the hospital. Police say Rothman and Parker were in a relationship. There have now been 20 homicides in Des Moines this year.
ourquadcities.com
Chase ends with truck crashed into home, Iowa driver arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m....
Three injured after crash on SE 14th Street Viaduct
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash on a busy Des Moines bridge Saturday morning. According to Des Moines Police, a driver heading northbound on the Southeast 14th Street Viaduct lost control of their SUV at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The driver veered into the southbound lanes of the […]
KCCI.com
Court documents reveal more information in killing of Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — New court documents obtained by KCCI show how police say a man murdered a Des Moines architect. Kirk Blunck was found injured in the stairwell of a building in the East Village in 2016. He died shortly after he was found. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death as blunt force trauma from a high fall.
KCCI.com
Authorities say West Des Moines man will survive pit bull attack
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man will survive a brutal pit bull attack. On Dec. 8, a West Des Moines man was attacked by his own two dogs at an apartment on Hawthorne Drive. When police arrived, the attack was still ongoing. One of the...
KCCI.com
Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck, nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Arrest Suspect in 2016 Death
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police says a man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2016 death. Police say 32 year-old Zachary Allen Gaskill is under arrest in connection to the death of Kirk Blunck. Investigators say Blunck was found injured in the stairwell of the Teachout building on January 24th of 2016 and later died of his injuries. The Polk County Medical Examiner later determined that the cause of death was a fall from a significant height. Surveillance photos and and interviews with potential witnesses led investigators to identify Gaskill as a suspect. He's being charged with Second Degree Murder.
KCCI.com
Mobile home fire knocked down in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park on East 14th Street in Des Moines on Thursday. The mobile home park is just north of Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street. The Des Moines Fire Department says the fire is knocked down and...
iheart.com
Court Avenue Bars Get Restricted Midnight Bar Time
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new bar time is being imposed for the Court Center bar complex in downtown Des Moines. Liquor sales are being shut down at midnight because of excessive police calls and violence. There have been more than 60 reports over the past year. The new midnight...
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
KCCI.com
Crews battle freezing cold to repair water main in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working to repair a water main break in downtown Des Moines. The main was reported damaged Friday morning. It is being repaired between Locust and Walnut streets. Workers are battling subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
kelo.com
Iowa man kills woman and mother before shooting himself
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old man forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Des Moines and shot and killed her and her mother before shooting himself. Des Moines Police said the man called police shortly before 3 a.m. Monday to report that he...
ISP Updates Crash Total to 230
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Patrol has responded to more than 700 calls since the Winter Storm began Wednesday night. They’ve covered 230 crashes and assisted 491 drivers. There’ve been 18 injuries and no fatalities.
cbs2iowa.com
One killed after shooting on Southwest 11th Street in Des Moines
Des Moines — Monday afternoon, the Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a shooting at the 2200 block of Southwest 11th Street. First responders arrived at MacRae Park and pronounced the shooting victim, a 22 year-old male, dead at the...
KCCI.com
Overnight chase ends with a crash into a Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in custody after a wild wreck Tuesday morning. The driver of a truck slammed into the base of a home at Fourth Street and Shawnee Avenue in Des Moines around 1 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Fifty-year-old Thomas Lamont Davis, of...
KCJJ
Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving
A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
KGLO News
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
Stuart, Iowa Man Hurt in Motor Vehicle Accident
(Stuart) A man suffered serious injuries in an accident while attending to a disabled vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday on West Front Street and west of Adair Street in Stuart. The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart suffered serious injuries in the accident.
Comments / 0