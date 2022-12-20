ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

kciiradio.com

2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines

A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Man Accused Of Killing Des Moines Woman, Daughter Now Dead

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man accused of killing a Des Moines woman and her daughter this week is dead. Des Moines Police say 22-year-old Jason Rothman shot 47-year-old Danielle Remily and 20-year-old Emma Parker to death at a home in the 2600 block of 53rd Street early Monday morning. They say Rothman later shot himself at a nearby park. He died from those injuries in the hospital. Police say Rothman and Parker were in a relationship. There have now been 20 homicides in Des Moines this year.
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Chase ends with truck crashed into home, Iowa driver arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m....
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Three injured after crash on SE 14th Street Viaduct

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash on a busy Des Moines bridge Saturday morning. According to Des Moines Police, a driver heading northbound on the Southeast 14th Street Viaduct lost control of their SUV at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The driver veered into the southbound lanes of the […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Court documents reveal more information in killing of Des Moines architect

DES MOINES, Iowa — New court documents obtained by KCCI show how police say a man murdered a Des Moines architect. Kirk Blunck was found injured in the stairwell of a building in the East Village in 2016. He died shortly after he was found. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death as blunt force trauma from a high fall.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck, nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Police Arrest Suspect in 2016 Death

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police says a man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2016 death. Police say 32 year-old Zachary Allen Gaskill is under arrest in connection to the death of Kirk Blunck. Investigators say Blunck was found injured in the stairwell of the Teachout building on January 24th of 2016 and later died of his injuries. The Polk County Medical Examiner later determined that the cause of death was a fall from a significant height. Surveillance photos and and interviews with potential witnesses led investigators to identify Gaskill as a suspect. He's being charged with Second Degree Murder.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Mobile home fire knocked down in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park on East 14th Street in Des Moines on Thursday. The mobile home park is just north of Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street. The Des Moines Fire Department says the fire is knocked down and...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Court Avenue Bars Get Restricted Midnight Bar Time

(Des Moines, IA) -- A new bar time is being imposed for the Court Center bar complex in downtown Des Moines. Liquor sales are being shut down at midnight because of excessive police calls and violence. There have been more than 60 reports over the past year. The new midnight...
DES MOINES, IA
kelo.com

Iowa man kills woman and mother before shooting himself

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old man forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Des Moines and shot and killed her and her mother before shooting himself. Des Moines Police said the man called police shortly before 3 a.m. Monday to report that he...
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One killed after shooting on Southwest 11th Street in Des Moines

Des Moines — Monday afternoon, the Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a shooting at the 2200 block of Southwest 11th Street. First responders arrived at MacRae Park and pronounced the shooting victim, a 22 year-old male, dead at the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight chase ends with a crash into a Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in custody after a wild wreck Tuesday morning. The driver of a truck slammed into the base of a home at Fourth Street and Shawnee Avenue in Des Moines around 1 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Fifty-year-old Thomas Lamont Davis, of...
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving

A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads

MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Stuart, Iowa Man Hurt in Motor Vehicle Accident

(Stuart) A man suffered serious injuries in an accident while attending to a disabled vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday on West Front Street and west of Adair Street in Stuart. The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart suffered serious injuries in the accident.
STUART, IA

