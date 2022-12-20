(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police says a man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2016 death. Police say 32 year-old Zachary Allen Gaskill is under arrest in connection to the death of Kirk Blunck. Investigators say Blunck was found injured in the stairwell of the Teachout building on January 24th of 2016 and later died of his injuries. The Polk County Medical Examiner later determined that the cause of death was a fall from a significant height. Surveillance photos and and interviews with potential witnesses led investigators to identify Gaskill as a suspect. He's being charged with Second Degree Murder.

