PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers responded to a barricaded suspect in a house on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:02 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department reported there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. People were asked to avoid the area.

The PPD told KRDO officers were trying to contact a possible suspect in a homicide investigation when that suspect barricaded themselves inside of a house.

According to police, it's unclear if the homicide investigation is in the department's jurisdiction or if the suspect is from somewhere else.

At 2:24 p.m., the PPD said the situation was resolved.

This is a developing story.

The post Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area appeared first on KRDO .