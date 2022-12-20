ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CNN

Former Minneapolis police officer who helped restrain George Floyd sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison

CNN — A former Minneapolis police officer who assisted in the fatal restraint of George Floyd was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison Friday for his role in the killing. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter on the day his state trial was to begin last October, agreeing to the plea in exchange for the state dropping a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder in the May 25, 2020, death that triggered international protests against police brutality.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC News

Former investigator in Faria murder case accused of blackmail

In the ongoing sprawling saga in which Pam Hupp is at the center, another shoe has dropped. Mike Merkel, a former Lincoln County, Missouri sheriff’s investigator who worked on the initial Betsy Faria murder investigation, was charged Tuesday with stalking and harassing a current detective. In 2021, Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood launched an internal investigation into possible police misconduct during the original case. Detective Randy Lambert was leading the misconduct investigation for the sheriff’s office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
NBC News

NBC News

