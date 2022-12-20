Read full article on original website
Former Minneapolis police officer who helped restrain George Floyd sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison
CNN — A former Minneapolis police officer who assisted in the fatal restraint of George Floyd was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison Friday for his role in the killing. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter on the day his state trial was to begin last October, agreeing to the plea in exchange for the state dropping a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder in the May 25, 2020, death that triggered international protests against police brutality.
Arkansas boy buried under floorboards was drowned in toilet by mother's boyfriend, officials say
The Arkansas boy whose corpse was found buried under the floorboards of his home last week died three months ago after his mother's boyfriend shoved his head in a toilet bowl as "punishment" for biting the man's finger, according to newly filed court documents that detail the circumstances of the boy's death and the discovery of his body.
Missing infant found alive after authorities arrest woman accused of kidnapping twin babies
A missing infant was found alive in Indianapolis on Thursday, hours after the arrest of a woman accused of stealing a car with the boy and his twin brother in it in Ohio, authorities said. The 5-month-old boy, Kason Thomass, was discovered Thursday near a Papa John's restaurant in Indianapolis,...
Former investigator in Faria murder case accused of blackmail
In the ongoing sprawling saga in which Pam Hupp is at the center, another shoe has dropped. Mike Merkel, a former Lincoln County, Missouri sheriff’s investigator who worked on the initial Betsy Faria murder investigation, was charged Tuesday with stalking and harassing a current detective. In 2021, Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood launched an internal investigation into possible police misconduct during the original case. Detective Randy Lambert was leading the misconduct investigation for the sheriff’s office.
Jan. 6 participant arrested after hourslong standoff with the FBI
A man who carried what appeared to be a hammer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, got into a standoff Thursday with the FBI for hours before special agents arrested him for his role in the riot, law enforcement officials said. The FBI arrested Eric Christie on Thursday...
Michigan mom is arrested and accused of sending harassing texts to her daughter
A Michigan woman was arrested after she sent months of harassing text messages to two teenagers, including her daughter, officials said Thursday. Kendra Gail Licari, 42, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with two counts of stalking a minor and two counts of communicating with another to commit a crime, according to an Isabella County arrest warrant authorized Dec. 8.
