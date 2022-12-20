ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘South Park’ Creators’ Deepfake Company Nabs $20M Investment Led by CAA’s Connect Ventures

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPhJD_0jpGQbUm00

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are getting deep into the “deepfake” business.

The pair have spun out a new company called Deep Voodoo from their Park County holding firm, hoping to create a new platform for artists, creators, producers and others in the industry to incorporate deepfake technology into their work.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Deep Voodoo has raised $20 million in a new funding round led by Connect Ventures, the joint partnership between CAA and VC firm New Enterprise Associates.

Deepfakes use artificial intelligence and machine learning to replace faces on characters. Stone and Parker previously used the technology in a web series they created called Sassy Justice , in which it was used to parody Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg, among others. Kendrick Lamar also used Deep Voodoo technology in a music video this year.

“We stumbled upon this amazing technology and ended up recruiting the best deepfake artists in the world,” said Stone in a statement. “We are psyched to share their brilliance with the Hollywood creative community.”

Added Michael Blank of Connect Ventures, “Deep Voodoo has established itself as a leading synthetic media technology platform that has already impacted traditional entertainment. Deep Voodoo uses artificial intelligence to support productions in innovative ways that are faster and more cost-effective than traditional VFX technology.”

While Deep Voodoo began as part of Park County (which houses South Park , musical The Book of Mormon , the Casa Bonita restaurant and other projects), it is being spun out as its own entity, with the Connect Ventures fundraising round being its first external financing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate Expands New Jersey Production Ties

New Jersey has given Lionsgate a “Studio Partner” designation as the state expands its tax credit program to draw more high-profile film and TV projects to shoot locally. The Hollywood studio, long with an eye to controlling production costs, will now see additional above-the-line wage and salary costs as qualifying expenses to be offset by New Jersey’s film tax credit program. More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Reveals Plan to Invest $850M in New Jersey Production HubLionsgate General Counsel Corii Berg ResignsWilliam F. White Buys Studio City Toronto as Film Soundstage Consolidation Heats Up Lionsgate has been increasing its production footprint in the Tri-State...
NEWARK, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

Rumer Willis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Rumer Willis is pregnant and about to become a first-time mom, with her team confirming the news Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter. Willis, 34, took to Instagram that day to announce that she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first child. Willis posted a carousel of photos that showcased her baby bump, captioning the post with a seedling emoji. More from The Hollywood ReporterClarence Gilyard, 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' 'Matlock' and 'Die Hard' Actor, Dies at 66Jennifer Garner Praises Power Publicist Meredith O'Sullivan as "Most Trusted Woman in Hollywood"Leslie Phillips, Debonair British Actor of 'Carry On,' 'Doctor' and 'Harry...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr Are Engaged

Two years after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title, team controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss has another reason to celebrate. She and actor Jay Mohr are engaged, a representative for Buss told The Hollywood Reporter. The couple have yet to set a wedding date. More from The Hollywood ReporterKyrie Irving Rejoins Nets, Apologizes for Hurt His Actions CausedWarner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Talks "Weak" Advertising Market, DC Plans and HBO LossesNike Splits With Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Fallout Buss, 61, has previously posted to social media about the relationship, including a tweet from September 2021 on her 60th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’

The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘That’s So Raven,‘ ‘Family Matters’ Star Orlando Brown Arrested for Domestic Violence

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown was arrested on Thursday in Ohio, the latest in a string of arrests for the That’s So Raven and Family Matters actor. Brown was arrested and booked on misdemeanor domestic violence charges Thursday, an officer with the Lima police department told The Hollywood Reporter. Local authorities were called to a residence on the 400 block of Baxter Street following a report of a fight around 9:30 a.m., according to a police report. More from The Hollywood ReporterDaniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans' Sweater in 'Knives Out'Ronan Vibert, 'Saving Mr....
LIMA, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

O’Shea Jackson Jr., Lily Allen, More Defend Children of Hollywood Notables Amid Viral Debate: “Nepo Babies Have Feelings”

With Hollywood’s so-called nepo babies being quite the topic of conversation this week, some celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter. Their reactions come after a New York magazine story that was published online Monday dove into the invisible network of family ties that can give the children of celebrities an advantage in the industry. More from The Hollywood ReporterZendaya Talks Hopes for Rue in 'Euphoria' Season Three: "A Little Bit of Happiness and a Little Bit of Joy"Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Naughty or Nice' Goop Holiday Party'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid,' 'Hairspray,' 'House Party,' 'Carrie'...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance Sets Festival’s First South Asian Lodge With Nonprofit 1497 (Exclusive)

Sundance in 2023 will feature the festival’s first-ever South Asian Lodge, thanks to the nonprofit organization 1497. The group is collaborating with filmmakers Shruti Ganguly and Tanya Selvaratnam to develop the lodge, which will be housed at Park City yoga studio The Shop on Jan. 21 and 22. The two days of programming will include a 20th anniversary celebration of Bend It Like Beckham, as the movie’s 2003 premiere at Sundance marked a watershed event for South Asian representation in film. The lodge will also present a panel called Black and Brown Unity and Division, On and Off Screen featuring producer...
The Hollywood Reporter

For This Season’s Oscar Contenders, Abandonment Is Survival

Awards season is notorious for bolstering films that feature the most abject suffering possible, but, remarkably, many of this year’s top dramas instead collectively showcase a more complex type of pain: the bittersweet relief of escaping from your dependents. The Oscars have often favored films that emotionally align their audiences with the neglected and abandoned because, well, it’s easy enough to empathize with a victim — it’s harder to understand the conflicted soul of an abandoner. In 2022, however, multiple filmmakers are explicitly considering the torment of those who’ve left their loved ones, even as we witness the crushing consequences...
The Hollywood Reporter

Production Executive Bill Ireton Departs Sony Pictures to Launch Indie Banner in Japan

Veteran Japan-based production executive Bill Ireton is departing Sony Pictures International Productions to launch his own indie venture. Ireton says the new company will leverage his longstanding industry relationships in Tokyo and Hollywood to develop and produce content for multiple global platforms, primarily based on I.P. from Japan. The new venture, which hasn’t yet revealed its name, will begin operation on Jan. 1, 2023. Ireton started local production for Warner Bros. in Japan in 2007, releasing 49 movies over a seven-year span, including the Rurou ni Kenshin trilogy; Unforgiven, directed by Sang-il Lee and based on the Clint Eastwood movie; and The Straw Shield, directed by Takashi...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Shortlists for 95th Academy Awards Unveiled

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories, including documentary and international features as well as documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, sound and visual effects. Fifteen international features advanced, out of the films from 92 countries and regions that were eligible. The list includes Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo (Mexico) and Joyland, which gives Pakistan its first shortlisted film in the category.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Barry, Veteran Australian Film...
The Hollywood Reporter

From Beyoncé to Harry Styles: Battle of the Pop Giants at the Grammys

Back in 2017, though Grammy voters expressed their love of Beyoncé’s Lemonade with an album of the year nomination, it was Adele’s grand album 25 that won the ultimate honor. It sold 10 million copies within a year in the U.S. alone (unprecedentedly selling 3.38 million units in its first week) — in a climate where hitting 1 million was heroic. “Hello,” indeed! That storyline could be repeated at the 2023 Grammys, where Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Adele’s 30 again will go head-to-head for album of the year.More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Reporter Music Editor Picks the 10 Best Songs of 2022Hollywood...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Reveals Plan to Invest $850M in New Jersey Production Hub

Netflix has unveiled its plans for one of the largest fully integrated production facilities in the world in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. The streamer bid $55 million for the 293-acre parcel at the former military base, in line with the appraised value, according to Rajiv Dalal, Netflix’s director of content and studio affairs. Outside of that, Netflix will invest about $850 million in the production hub, with plans to build 12 soundstages, ancillary production support and a backlot. The company plans to shoot features, series and scripted projects at the studios.More from The Hollywood ReporterJeff Garlin Boards 'Never Have I Ever'...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Mike Hodges, Director of ‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon,’ Dies at 90

Mike Hodges, who made his feature debut by writing and directing the seminal British gangster film Get Carter, starring Michael Caine, then replaced Nicolas Roeg to helm the cult sci-fi hit Flash Gordon, has died. He was 90. Hodges died Saturday of heart failure at his home in Dorset, England, confirmed his friend Mike Kaplan, who produced Hodges’ 2003 film I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead. More from The Hollywood ReporterEuropean Film Academy, Festivals Join Calls to Release Imprisoned Iranian Actress Taraneh AlidoostiAMC Theatres Held Talks With Cineworld Lenders Over "Potential" AcquisitionMideast Distributor Front Row to Release 'Within Sand,' First Saudi...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga Nominated for Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga’s film songs shortlisted for the Oscars will compete at the upcoming Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards. Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Swift’s “Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing and Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick are nominated for outstanding song for a drama/documentary. The Diane Warren-penned “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman and “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” from Bones and All, written by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, round out the nominees.More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Swift "Shake It Off" Copyright Suit Settles Before TrialRihanna,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘Nepo Baby’ Debate Is “Designed to Try to Diminish and Denigrate and Hurt”

Jamie Lee Curtis has joined the chorus of celebrities who are weighing in on the so-called “nepo baby” debate. Curtis, the daughter of actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, made her professional acting debut at age 19 in a 1977 episode of the TV series Quincy, M.E.More from The Hollywood ReporterO'Shea Jackson Jr., Lily Allen, More Defend Children of Hollywood Notables Amid Viral Debate: "Nepo Babies Have Feelings"Margot Robbie, Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monáe Present $1M in College Scholarships to High School Seniors at THR's Women in Entertainment GalaJamie Lee Curtis to Receive AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award Earlier this...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘She Said’ Star Andre Braugher on Portraying Real-Life New York Times Editor Dean Baquet: “A Father Figure”

In Universal’s She Said, Andre Braugher plays real-life journalist Dean Baquet, the former executive editor of The New York Times who helped spearhead the paper’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein. While this is the first time the actor has played a historical figure who is still alive (he previously portrayed Jackie Robinson and labor unionist A. Philip Randolph, for example), Braugher didn’t feel he had to meet Baquet to capture the spirit of the editor. “Sometimes when you’re playing real people, there’s a tendency to get stuck on their real mannerisms, and what you imagine their real attitudes are as opposed to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rowena Chiu, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Mira Sorvino and Others React to Weinstein’s Rape Conviction in L.A. Trial

Following Harvey Weinstein’s conviction of rape by an L.A. jury on Monday, some of his accusers, other actresses and activists took to social media to react to the verdict. Lauren O’Connor, who wrote the leaked 2015 memo addressed to her colleagues that described Weinstein’s toxic behavior and eventually helped take him down, told The Hollywood Reporter: “The women who came forward and took the stand are immeasurably brave, and while it is disappointing he was not convicted on all counts, I am grateful for the verdict — he cannot hurt people anymore. More from The Hollywood ReporterHarvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘The Fabelmans’ Star Gabriel LaBelle Perfected Spielberg’s Smile

Gabriel LaBelle isn’t your typical awards-season breakout. Plenty of young actors have been the centerpiece of Oscar vehicles, including ones directed by Steven Spielberg — but who else can say they actually played Spielberg? The 20-year-old Vancouver native bested some 2,000 aspirants for the role of teenage Sammy Fabelman in The Fabelmans, Spielberg’s thinly veiled movie memoir. “You never would have expected to be part of something like that in a million years,” says LaBelle. Over the course of the coming-of-age gem, Sammy — just like an adolescent Spielberg — becomes a budding filmmaker who cares more about making movies than...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Shortlists Analysis: Academy Goes Populist With Songs (Superstars!), but Not Docs (No ‘Oppy’ or ‘Sr.’?!)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Wednesday announcement of shortlists for 10 Oscar categories reveals an organization in which some branches are markedly more open to giving the public what it wants than others. A performance of the 15 tunes shortlisted by the music branch for the best original song Oscar would make for the concert of the year, with selections written or co-written and performed by the likes of Taylor Swift (“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing), Rihanna (“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Lady Gaga (“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick), Selena Gomez (“My...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lee Isaac Chung’s ‘Twister’ Sequel Lands Summer 2024 Release

Universal and Amblin Entertainment have wasted no time in dating Lee Isaac Chung’s Twisters, a follow-up to the classic 1996 film Twister. Twisters will swirl into theaters July 19, 2024, the studio announced Tuesday. Word broke last week that the Oscar-nominated Chung, best known for directing Minari, was closing a deal to helm the event pic. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar: The Way of Water' Feeling Holiday Spirit With $16.2M Monday, Nearing $500M Globally'Avatar: The Way of Water' Box Office: Jury Is Out on Whether Sequel Will Ride the Waves or DriftChina Box Office: 'Avatar 2' Opens Far Below Tracking at...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy