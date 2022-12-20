Judge gives man option; he chooses beer over his marriage

Sometimes life presents us with choices. Such was the case in a Zambian courtroom recently.

Allan Kawewa, 49, was appearing in Livingstone Local Court in the African nation when he was presented with an ultimatum by a judge there.

Kawewa’s drinking habits had caused such an issue within his relationship that he was told to choose between beer and divorce.

He chose beer.

Those in attendance in the courtroom were left in shock that Kawewa preferred to keep his relationship with his adult beverages rather than the one with his wife.

Regarding his decision, Kawewa commented that he did love his wife and would not have divorced her, but when forced to make a choice, he was more willing to sacrifice his marriage than his drinking habits.