Judge gives man option; he chooses beer over his marriage

By Mark Menard
 4 days ago

Sometimes life presents us with choices. Such was the case in a Zambian courtroom recently.

Allan Kawewa, 49, was appearing in Livingstone Local Court in the African nation when he was presented with an ultimatum by a judge there.

Kawewa’s drinking habits had caused such an issue within his relationship that he was told to choose between beer and divorce.

He chose beer.

Those in attendance in the courtroom were left in shock that Kawewa preferred to keep his relationship with his adult beverages rather than the one with his wife.

Regarding his decision, Kawewa commented that he did love his wife and would not have divorced her, but when forced to make a choice, he was more willing to sacrifice his marriage than his drinking habits.

Related
Abby Joseph

Man Gives Sister His Pregnant Wife’s Last Favorite Drink From Fridge But Then Refuses to Let Her Buy More of It

In any close relationship, like marriage, much of the work involves learning how to communicate effectively and resolve disagreements. This can be accomplished by making decisions together and being willing to compromise when necessary. However, as you're about to discover, without open communication and mutual respect, it can be difficult to make decisions that work for both parties involved.
Rebecca Gold

Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One

It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
Tracey Folly

Woman dumps boyfriend after he introduces her to his best friend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend and I had been dating for over a year, and our romance was starting to slide. We quarreled more and more often, and we didn't see eye-to-eye on things. I had grown tired of him and his Lothario-like ways, and I was feeling restless.
New York Post

School principal who killed himself at Disneyland wanted to end ‘toxic’ marriage: report

The California school principal who jumped to his death at Disneyland after leaving a chilling suicide note decided to end his life because of a “toxic” relationship with his “abusive” wife, his daughter said in a shocking new interview. Christopher Christensen, 51, who had been the principal of Huntington Beach, Calif., elementary schools for 22 years, took the fatal leap Saturday — two days before he was due in court on child endangerment and battery charges. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, 26-year-old Brittany Christensen, one of his three children from a previous marriage, claimed his current wife, Marlena, had...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Mary Duncan

“Be grateful and eat it,” man orders his date lobster when she wanted chicken because ‘he’s not cheap’

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I dated a lot. After I had my daughter and before I met my current boyfriend three years ago, I went through a period of time when online dating was my main hobby. I was serious about it, so I used OkCupid and eHarmony, not those phone apps that are so popular now like Tinder and Bumble. No, I wanted to dive deep into the men I was considering dating. Stalk them online for a while before meeting them, if you will.
Vice

The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home

Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
Upworthy

Man shocks ex-girlfriend by secretly paying off her entire mortgage for being a great Mom

Breakups are never easy, especially when you share a child. When Shaun Nyland and Cat split after 7 years together, they agreed it was for the best and are still good friends. For Cat's 31st birthday, Shaun Nyland paid off her mortgage to thank her for being a great mother to their 3-year-old, Leo, and the story's winning hearts on the internet. Shaun posted a video on TikTok, showing him capturing Cat's reaction as he surprised her. They had gone their wats in April this year, reported The Sun. "I had to make sure that she and Leo were secure I'm so glad I was fortunate enough to do this," he said. Shaun's video was watched by more than 6.8 million people on the platform.
Pittsburgh, PA
