ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Biden caught on camera admitting Iran nuclear deal is ‘dead’

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6Mjd_0jpGQLZG00

The Iran nuclear deal is “dead”, and not coming back, according to President Joe Biden .

That was Mr Biden’s characterisation of the future of the 2015 agreement in October in video taken from the rope line of a campaign event in California, recently obtained and posted online by a man who identified himself as a software engineer at Google.

In the video, Mr Biden is asked about the issue by an unidentified woman on the rope line. He states in response that the talks have ceased and that the nuclear deal will not be renegotiated, while adding that for political reasons his administration will not declare that reality publicly.

“It is dead, but we are not gonna announce it. Long story,” the president tells the woman, who is heard warning the president that Iran’s government will continue seeking a nuclear weapon. Tehran is known to be seeking such technology as a means of an insurance policy against attempts to overthrow the nation’s authoritarian regime.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council seemingly confirmed that the Biden administration had moved on from the effort to resume participation by both sides of the accord in a statement to Axios about the newly surfaced video.

"The JCPOA is not our focus right now. It’s not on the agenda," said the spokesperson.

But critics of the Biden administration’s approach to Iran are less sure that the White House has given up on one of the signature foreign policy achievements of the Obama administration.

John Bolton , national security adviser to former President Donald Trump , claimed in a statement to The Independent that the White House under Mr Biden would never give up on efforts to convince Tehran to negotiate a return to that 2015 agreement aimed at blocking Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“For the Biden administration, the JCPOA has theological significance,” he said. “For them, the dream will never die.”

The White House had long been under pressure to abandon the deal, with centrist Democrats joining Republicans in opposition to the agreement in favour of one with tougher terms and conditions for Iranian participation. Republicans aligned with the Trump administration (and some others) favour a total halt to official negotiations with the Iranian government and the resumption of a so-called “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions and other measures aimed at crippling Iran economically.

“The unraveling of JCPOA began with the nationwide uprising in 2017 and now we see it in the daily anti-regime protests,” Dr Ramesh Sepehrrad of the Organization of Iranian American Communitites told The Independent in a statement Monday.

“With JCPOA or without JCPOA, the people of Iran are going to overthrow this regime,” she continued. “The time has come for the EU and US to recognize the Iranian revolution and its deep roots in four decades of popular resistance.”

Progressives, meanwhile, have been largely quiet about the issue of Iran and have largely shyed away from calling publicly for the Biden administration to engage with Tehran at a more significant level or to specifically aim to resume the JCPOA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump reacts furiously to Jan 6 report which finds he engaged in ‘multi-part conspiracy’ to overturn election

Donald Trump has reacted furiously to the release of the full report from the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, which found that he engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 presidential election and called for him to never be allowed to take office again.After a 17-month-long investigation and public hearings with bombshell testimony from those in the former president’s inner circle, the bombshell 845-page report was finally released late on Thursday night.In it, the panel placed the blame for the Capitol riot – a violent insurrection that left five people dead and dozens...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 report reveals identity of Trump ally who was architect of fake elector plot

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has revealed the identity of the Donald Trump ally accused of being the architect of the fake elector plot.Kenneth Chesebro, a little-known attorney, allegedly led the scheme to plant fake electors in seven states where President Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election, according to the committee’s bombshell report.The plot involved these fake electors casting electoral college votes in Mr Trump’s favour based on false claims that then-vice president Mike Pence could “toss” out the votes of legitimate electors casting the vote of the will of the people...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin says he wants to end war ‘sooner the better’

Vladimir Putin has talked about Russia’s willingness to end its Ukraine invasion with an inevitable “diplomatic solution”, in a rare comment made by the country’s leader.“Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” he said.“We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course,” Mr Putin said just a day after US president Joe Biden hosted Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.Meanwhile, a fire broke out on the Admiral Kuznetsov, a flagship vessel of the Russian Navy and Mr Putin’s only aircraft...
The Independent

‘High risk of clash’ between Russia and US, says ambassador – with diplomatic relations in ‘ice age’

There is a “high” risk of a clash between the US and Russia, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington has said, with relations between the two countries in an “ice age”.Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying that it was hard to say when talks on strategic dialogue between the two sides could resume, although it is unclear if the ambassador meant a clash militarily or politically. US-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades, thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which has led Western nations to impose sanctions.Follow our live blog for the latest hereHowever,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Voices: The January 6th committee report would make perfect prison cell reading for Donald Trump

Some will try to dismiss its value – and some already have.The most notable grumble came, with little surprise, from the man about whom the entire January 6 report and its supporting investigation is about: Donald J Trump.“The FBI used Twitter and Facebook to bludgeon the 2020 Election to Biden. Nothing Negative could be said about him, especially as it related to Hunter’s Laptop From Hell, and ONLY Negative could be said about me,” he wrote in one of several posts on Truth Social. “They were illegally after “Trump” at a level of ferocity, hate and yes, desperation, that has...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Matt Gaetz gives ‘classless’ defence for refusing to stand for Zelensky

Conservative lawmaker Matt Gaetz says he refused to stand or applaud Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as it would have been a “North Korea-style act.”The Florida Republican, as well as Colorado Republican Rep Lauren Boebert, were widely criticised for their behaviour when the Ukrainian leader addressed a rare joint meeting of Congress this week.Mr Gaetz appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on Thursday and was hailed for refusing to “stand up and applaud like a seal as a foreign leader in a sweatshirt lectured our country.”Mr Carlson, whose show has been used as pro-Russian propaganda by the Kremlin, facetiously...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 report reveals Trump laughed about Sidney Powell’s ‘crazy’ election fraud claims

One major theme of the House select committee’s investigation into the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol is that Donald Trump knew he had lost the 2020 election, but still perpetuated the lie that it had been stolen from him.It has come up in testimony, of which transcripts are now available, as well as being covered by the public hearings.In the committee’s final report, there is a section that includes testimony from Trump aide Hope Hicks sharing an anecdote about former president Trump laughing about one of the crazier election fraud conspiracies propagated by lawyer Sidney Powell.The...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Cassidy Hutchinson’s Trump-supporting father refused to help her get her own lawyer for Jan 6 evidence

Cassidy Hutchinson asked for financial help from her father, a Trump supporter, to get her own lawyer from outside the former president’s orbit, but her father refused to help her, a transcript of her testimony shows. “I was communicating with my aunt and uncle, who I had not spoken with in years because they are QAnon fans, but they were looking to [refinance] their house to free up money so I could not have to go back to Trump world. They understood why I didn’t want to,” the former aide to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told the...
The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Trump news: Rattled Trump lashes out as Jan 6 panel finishes investigation and tax return release looms

The House committee investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot released its final report late on Thursday night, outlining why it has recommended Donald Trump and others face criminal charges over the insurrection.Over 845 pages, the damning report details how the former president and his allies engaged in at least 200 acts attempting to overturn the 2020 election. The committee calls for him to never be allowed to hold office again.“That evidence has led to an overriding and straightforward conclusion: the central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed,” the report...
The Independent

CCTV captures Putin's soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to abduct children

Vladimir Putin's soldiers have been caught on CCTV raiding an orphanage in Ukraine to abduct children.Footage obtained by Sky News shows agents from the FSB - Russia's secret police - with soldiers armed with rifles walking through the building, which was thankfully empty.Orphanage director Volodymyr Sahaidak said they started hiding children due to the risk of them being captured by Russians. Fifty-two orphans were sent to the care of local people before Putin's soldiers advanced.Mr Sahaidak told Sky News that the children's files were confiscated by Russians hoping to find their whereabouts.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
The Independent

MyPillow CEO slammed by right-wingers for pushing conspiracy about DeSantis’ election win

Mike Lindell found himself under fire from the right this week after he expanded his usual brand of election conspiracies to include a new effort to discredit the victory of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.The pillow salesman and campaign surrogate for the former president of the United States was interviewed by a member of his media organization, Lindell TV. He veered into questions about the legitimacy of Mr DeSantis’s victory in Miami-Dade County, a historic Democratic bastion in the increasingly-red state of Florida.Mr DeSantis swept to victory easily over former Florida Governor Charlie Crist last month. He’s seen as a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities

The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
The Independent

Fire engulfs Russian military facility in eastern Moscow

A fire has engulfed a Russian army facility in the east of Moscow.The blaze burned for more than four hours inside garage units, emergency services told the Moskva city news agency.Dramatic footage shared on the Readovka forum showed smoke billowing from the building.Russia’s defence ministry has not commented on the incident.The blaze comes after the Zvezda engineering plant in St Petersburg, which produces high-speed diesel engines for the Russian military, caught fire.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden says Ukraine ‘defied Russia’s expectations’ during Zelensky’s White House visitKyiv residents shelter in metro as Russia fires ‘massive’ missile barrageMassive fire breaks out at Moscow mall, second such blaze in four days
The Independent

North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion of virtual goods, experts say

North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion in virtual assets, according to South Korea’s spy agency.Cyber criminals working for the North Korean government have made 1.5 trillion won in the last three years, said experts from Seoul.And those attacks have increased recently. The majority of the theft happened in this year, they said.Experts and officials say North Korea has turned to crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency to support its fragile economy and fund its nuclear program following harsh UN sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.South Korea's main spy agency, the National...
The Independent

Putin says Russia ‘ready to negotiate’ as Ukrainian soldiers enjoy Christmas dinner

Russia is ready to negotiate over the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and allies have refused to engage in talks, Vladimir Putin said on Sunday in a new interview.“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” the Russian president told Rossiya 1 state television.However, he accused Ukraine and the West of trying to pull “historical Russia” apart, signalling he still wants control of Russian-speaking territories invaded by his forces – a non-starter for any serious peace negotiations.It came as...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert accuses senators voting for $1.7trn omnibus bill of wanting to ‘sexualise’ children

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has accused the $1.7trillion federal spending bill of “sexualizing” children just days after she sparked international criticism for her behaviour towards the leader of Ukraine.Ms Boebert, who was narrowly re-elected in a race that forced a recount in Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, posted to Twitter on Thursday railing against the omnibus bill, which has passed in the Senate and must now be approved by the House.“I have one question for the senators wanting to pass this $1.7million omnibus bill,” Ms Boebert says in the recorded video. “Why do you want to sexualize our children? I...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Ex-Trump aide told Jan 6 committee of Trumpworld-funded lawyer efforts to keep her from talking

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House January 6 committee that an attorney paid by former president Donald Trump’s political organisation took great pains to pressure into testifying in a way that was favourable to the ex-president and his allies, including pushing her to say she didn’t recall things that might have been damaging to Mr Trump, working to find her employment while her testimony was being scheduled, and even relaying the substance of her testimony to the former president himself. In a transcript of a deposition she sat for with the panel after retaining new counsel...
The Independent

The peculiar Russian missile 'cemetery' in eastern Ukraine

The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has a peculiar “cemetery,” one that recalls some of the worst damage done since the Russian invasion: the debris of rockets used against this town and its people.The graveyard has more than a thousand missiles, or parts of them. Local authorities hope they can help provide information for any prosecution case against Russians authorities and soldiers. And one day, maybe, they will become part of a museum of the atrocities in the country.The blueish cylinders are lined up in rows according to their size, making an impressive if shocking sight from the air.Dmytro...
The Independent

The Independent

992K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy