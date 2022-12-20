ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Gunn denies that Gal Gadot was ‘booted’ from Wonder Woman

By Isobel Lewis
 4 days ago

Gal Gadot was not “booted” from her Wonder Woman role, James Gunn has claimed.

In October, it was announced that Gunn, along with Peter Safran, had been hired as the new co-chair and CEO of DC Studios.

What followed in December included the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 and, last week, the news that Henry Cavill would not be continuing as Superman.

On Monday (19 December), Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn issued a clarification to a follower on a post in which he wrote that some of the responses to his appointment had been “uproarious and unkind” .

After the fan wrote that, while they supported Gunn, “the move to boot Cavill and Gadot (especially after they’d announced their return) doesn’t inspire confidence”, Gunn responded: “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal.”

Gadot had tweeted that she was so excited to share the “next chapter” of Wonder Woman with her fans two days before it was announced that the project wouldn’t be going ahead.

The Independent has contacted Gadot’s representatives for comment.

Gunn, however, did not deny that he had fired Cavill from Superman.

Last week, Cavill announced on Instagram that he would no longer play the Man of Steel in the DC Universe, adding that the decision had not been his own.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” he wrote. “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

In October, Cavill had announced that he was stepping down from Netflix’s The Witcher after three seasons , with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia.

The news came days after Gunn shut down rumours that he does not like Cavill .

