In the context of networking, peer-to-peer (P2P) is a way in which devices can communicate with each other on equal terms. It helps to understand this by comparing P2P to traditional downloads. When you visit a website on your computer to download train timetables, for example, your device (the client), is requesting information from the train operator’s computers (the server). This is known as the “client-server” model. The information is requested by the client, then sent by the server.

1 DAY AGO