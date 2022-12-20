Read full article on original website
Comcast Xfinity accounts are being attacked in 2FA bypass attacks
Someone found a way to bypass the two-factor authentication (2FA) security measure at Comcast Xfinity and compromise countless accounts, reports have claimed. Following the bypass, the attackers are able to use the compromised accounts to try and take over cryptocurrency exchange accounts and cloud storage services. On December 19 Xfinity...
Google just made another of its data privacy tools free for everyone
Google has announced it has made a new privacy tool freely available for all. Announcing the Magritte tool in a post (opens in new tab) on the Google Developers blog, the company wrote the launch will be the latest addition to Google’s Protected Computing initiative (opens in new tab), which the company claims is to fundamentally change “how, when, and where data is processed to technically ensure its privacy and safety.”
Shoemaker Ecco leaks almost 60GB of customer data
Shoemaker Ecco has been operating a misconfigured database for more than a year, exposing a huge tranche of sensitive information to whoever knew where to look. This is according to a new report from Cybernews (opens in new tab), whose research team recently identified 50 Ecco indices exposed to the public. In total, the database has had more than 60GB of sensitive data that’s been available since June 2021.
Zerobot botnet expands to start exploiting Apache flaws
Zerobot, a botnet that infects various Internet of Things (IoT) devices and uses them for distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, has been updated with new features and new infection mechanisms. A report (opens in new tab) from Microsoft's security team claims that the malware used to integrate IoT devices...
Experts have found a whole new attack vector for AWS
Cloud incident response firm Mitiga claims to have discovered a brand new attack vector that could put Amazon Web Services (AWS) users at risk of cyberattacks. In a report (opens in new tab), the company said that a new Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (opens in new tab) (VPC) feature called “Elastic IP transfer” (EIP) could be abused by threat actors to compromise IP addresses and, consequently, reach the target’s endpoints.
FBI gives ad blockers the seal of approval
As we enter the festive season, its peak trading time for online scammers - but luckily the FBI has waded in, recommending the use of ad blockers to keep safe. In recent public service announcement, the agency warned that fake ads can be put at the top of search results, indistinguishable from the results themselves, and can be very convincing when impersonating legitimate brands.
LastPass confirms customer password vaults were stolen
The data breach incident that hit password manager (opens in new tab) LastPass earlier this year saw the thieves crooks steal encrypted password vaults belonging customers, the company has confirmed. The password vault is where people keep their passwords, so should the attackers find a way to decrypt the vaults,...
Most cyberattacks now use encrypted channels
Many modern cyberattacks leverage encrypted traffic, meaning they’re more difficult to identify and repel, a new report from Zscaler has claimed. It states that businesses need to adopt a cloud-native zero-trust architecture to better monitor internet-bound traffic and defend against incoming threats. The report, based on more than 300...
Corsair keyboards began typing on their own - but it's not malware
If your fancy new Corsair keyboard (opens in new tab) has started typing full sentences you first typed in days or even weeks ago, seemingly at random, don't worry - it isn't possessed. It is also not infected with any form of malware, keyloggers, or infostealers. Instead, it’s just an...
magicJack VoIP review
MagicJack is a bit of a curveball in the VoIP space: with an emphasis on personal use and the ability to “cut the cord” (the landline one, not the Internet one), it has the potential to free up some extra cash without costing too much in itself. Pros.
What is P2P?
In the context of networking, peer-to-peer (P2P) is a way in which devices can communicate with each other on equal terms. It helps to understand this by comparing P2P to traditional downloads. When you visit a website on your computer to download train timetables, for example, your device (the client), is requesting information from the train operator’s computers (the server). This is known as the “client-server” model. The information is requested by the client, then sent by the server.
Get cheap email hosting this Christmas with Namecheap's festive sale
Email is one of the most valuable tools you can use to manage your business. The right email hosting (opens in new tab) provider can offer you a range of features to make managing your inbox easier and more efficient. Now, you can get even more value out of your...
The 7 best holiday VPN deals - starting at just $1.13 a month
Let's face it, you're probably still struggling to find the perfect Christmas present for that friend or family member. It could also be that some shiny new devices are already under the tree ready to be open. In either case, one of the best VPN services might be just the right last-minute gift.
Microsoft's latest Patch Tuesday broke some VMs, but there's a fix
Microsoft has released an emergency fix for its latest Patch Tuesday update, which stopped some users from creating new VMs in some Hyper-V hosts. The issue, which impacted users of Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server 2022, stemmed from th KB5021249 (opens in new tab) or KB5021237 (opens in new tab) updates installed on Windows Server or Azure Stack HCI hosts.
Original (2013) Xbox One review
It might look big and bulky next to its slimmer version, the Xbox One S, but these days the older Xbox One can be found for some temptingly low prices. If you're willing to sacrifice the 4K functionality of the Xbox One S, then the Xbox One is still a great piece of hardware.
Google is overhauling its employee performance systems
A revised performance rating system for Google employees is set to see company workers more likely to achieve lower scores, and less likely to come out on top, according to a report by CNBC (opens in new tab), which details workers’ dissatisfaction with the revised Google Reviews and Development (GRAD) system.
