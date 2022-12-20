Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Unwritten Law announce 2023 Australian tour
Iconic pop punk band Unwritten Law have announced that they’re heading to Australia early next year for a massive 17 date tour. Unwritten Law’s ‘The Hum Tour’ will visit Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia and kicks off on Thursday the 16th of February.
thebrag.com
Class of 2022: earnest indie-pop band Hans Pucket
As we approach the end of 2022, this Tone Deaf series celebrates some of the artists from Australia, New Zealand and beyond that have impressed us this year. The music industry may be slowly returning to normal, but the past few years have been tough on musicians. The artists in this series are proof that creativity always endures, even in uncertain times.
Comments / 0