Washington County, PA

Arrest made in 2013 shooting death of man trying to stop bank robber at local Giant Eagle

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 4 days ago
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An arrest has been made in the 2013 shooting death of Vincent Kelley, the man who was killed while trying to stop a bank robber at the Giant Eagle in South Strabane Township.

According to Washington County officials, DNA linked the suspect, identified as Keith Wilk, to the case.

Kelley ran after a bank robber who was fleeing the Citizens Bank inside the store. Vincent tackled the robber, which caused the bank dye to explode, before the robber shot and killed him.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s a hero because he did save other people’s lives,” Vincent’s brother, Mark Kelley, said in a previous interview with Channel 11.

The cold case caught the attention of the FBI who said the suspect got away in a white car that likely had red dye in it from a dye pack.

There was a major break in the unsolved case when police connected it to another robbery. A Bridgeville jewelry store had been robbed just two days earlier.

In both cases, the suspect wore a straw hat and carried an open black umbrella.

The FBI nicknamed the suspect the “Straw Hat Bandit.” He was on their most wanted list.

Wilk is facing several charges, including criminal homicide, robbery, multiple aggravated assault charges, firearms not to be carried without license and multiple recklessly endangering another person charges.

Tim Stocke
4d ago

heros are appreciated but rarely get to see it. if someone is robbing a bank police assume he or they are armer so should everyone else. I would help a human in trouble but I'm not losing my life for money that is backed by the feds. the bank and people get their money back and the feds almost always catch the bank robber .

4
