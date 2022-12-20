Read full article on original website
Noise rules surrounding party boats in Sydney Harbour are being updated
New hours are being set for the noise regulation of party boats in Sydney Harbour. The hours will stay the same on special occasions. As of December 2022, new conduct regulations will be implemented in Sydney Harbour to restrict the noise levels of partygoers on boats. The rules, instituted by...
“It nearly killed me”: Baz Luhrmann speaks about harrowing movie ‘Australia’
Despite having extensive experience as a director for movies like Moulin Rouge and Romeo + Juliet, director Baz Luhrmann has revealed that his movie Australia “nearly killed” him. While doing the promotional rounds for his new film Elvis, Luhrmann told Deadline about his harrowing experience filming the 2008...
Class of 2022: soulful Scottish singer-songwriter Joesef
As we approach the end of 2022, this Tone Deaf series celebrates some of the artists from Australia, New Zealand and beyond that have impressed us this year. The music industry may be slowly returning to normal, but the past few years have been tough on musicians. The artists in this series are proof that creativity always endures, even in uncertain times.
New fish and chip shop law lets Aussies identify if their fish is local
A new proposed law will make it easy for Aussies to tell if the fish they’re buying from their local fish and chip shop is local or imported. The Albanese government proposed a Country of Origin labelling (CoOL) model for seafood, which would see all fish and chip shops has a simple letter next to each menu item that tells the customer where the fish comes from.
