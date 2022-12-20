ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KCTV 5

City of Atchison urges public to conserve water

Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
ATCHISON, KS
KCTV 5

One dead after minivan crashes into Brush Creek

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One person dead, 2 injured in Wednesday evening Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Independence Police Department, a Chrysler was leaving the Walgreens parking lot in the area of US Highway 24 and Susquehanna Ridge just after 6:15 p.m. when it was struck by an eastbound Jeep in the middle turn lane.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 killed in Wednesday afternoon duplex fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon. According to the fire department, this happened just after 3 p.m. in the 9500 block of W. 77th Terrace. The fire was still going when crews arrived. There were...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Critical injury crash in KCMO sends 1 to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash at NE. 85th Terrace and N. Main Street early Wednesday morning sent one person to a local hospital with critical injuries. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a gray Nissan Quest was traveling northbound on N. Main when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign. Upon entrance into the intersection, the Nissan struck a silver Toyota Avalon traveling westbound on NE. 8th Terrace.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Deputy uninjured after patrol vehicle struck by car in Johnson County

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County deputy was not injured after a patrol vehicle was involved in a crash. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office released a photo, stating “This is what can happen when you are driving too fast for these conditions and one of our vehicles helps you stop! Thankfully our Lieutenant is ok. Visibility is extremely reduced with the blowing snow.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Woman killed after being ejected from car on ramp at Grandview Triangle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died early Friday morning after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash on a ramp at the Grandview Triangle in Kansas City, MO. Emergency crews responded at 3:34 a.m. to the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to southbound I-49 in response to a crash. A purple Nissan Murano took a curve in the road, hit the Jersey barrier, then left the right side of the road, overturning and rolling several times, according to a report released by the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. On Thursday, KCI reported approximately 50 cancelations. On Friday there were eight. But at the Southwest ticket counter a long line of people waited...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Local shelters see record demand as temperatures plunge

OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

26 organizations come together in effort to prevent violence

OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

RideKC preparing for winter weather, urging customers to plan ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - RideKC is preparing for winter weather, urging customers to plan ahead, and warning of possible service interruptions. “The safety of our operators and customers will continue to drive decisions throughout this winter event,” they said. “Customers should check frequently for the status of transit service as it may have to be modified at some point.” You can check for new service bulletins by clicking here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Snowy weather throws a wrench into holiday air travel plans at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Nearly 100 flight cancellations at KCI made for a nearly deserted airport Thursday morning. Thanks to phone alerts, gone are the days when people find out about cancellations after arriving and crowd the halls waiting to reschedule. Perhaps that’s why no one was irritable...
KANSAS CITY, MO

