Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCTV 5
City of Atchison urges public to conserve water
Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
KCTV 5
One dead after minivan crashes into Brush Creek
Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
KCTV 5
One person dead, 2 injured in Wednesday evening Independence car crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Independence Police Department, a Chrysler was leaving the Walgreens parking lot in the area of US Highway 24 and Susquehanna Ridge just after 6:15 p.m. when it was struck by an eastbound Jeep in the middle turn lane.
KCTV 5
Changes in Missouri recreational marijuana laws causing some police K-9s to retire early
Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
KCTV 5
1 killed in Wednesday afternoon duplex fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon. According to the fire department, this happened just after 3 p.m. in the 9500 block of W. 77th Terrace. The fire was still going when crews arrived. There were...
KCTV 5
Critical injury crash in KCMO sends 1 to hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash at NE. 85th Terrace and N. Main Street early Wednesday morning sent one person to a local hospital with critical injuries. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a gray Nissan Quest was traveling northbound on N. Main when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign. Upon entrance into the intersection, the Nissan struck a silver Toyota Avalon traveling westbound on NE. 8th Terrace.
KCTV 5
Deputy uninjured after patrol vehicle struck by car in Johnson County
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County deputy was not injured after a patrol vehicle was involved in a crash. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office released a photo, stating “This is what can happen when you are driving too fast for these conditions and one of our vehicles helps you stop! Thankfully our Lieutenant is ok. Visibility is extremely reduced with the blowing snow.”
KCTV 5
Woman killed after being ejected from car on ramp at Grandview Triangle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died early Friday morning after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash on a ramp at the Grandview Triangle in Kansas City, MO. Emergency crews responded at 3:34 a.m. to the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to southbound I-49 in response to a crash. A purple Nissan Murano took a curve in the road, hit the Jersey barrier, then left the right side of the road, overturning and rolling several times, according to a report released by the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5
Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nonessential state employees in Shawnee County will get an early holiday weekend as the Governor has ordered all state office buildings in the county to close due to winter weather. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that due to safety concerns about the incoming winter storm projected...
KCTV 5
Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. On Thursday, KCI reported approximately 50 cancelations. On Friday there were eight. But at the Southwest ticket counter a long line of people waited...
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KCTV 5
Kansas City Police Department makes special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need months after their loved one was killed while riding a bike. “Today is about giving back to a family that lost a loved one,” said Kansas City Police Department...
KCTV 5
Local shelters see record demand as temperatures plunge
One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon. Judge rules against KCK cousins, not swayed by potential Golubski connection. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney were convicted in separate trials and are serving life sentences in connection with the death of Greg Miller.
KCTV 5
26 organizations come together in effort to prevent violence
One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon. Judge rules against KCK cousins, not swayed by potential Golubski connection. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney were convicted in separate trials and are serving life sentences in connection with the death of Greg Miller.
KCTV 5
RideKC preparing for winter weather, urging customers to plan ahead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - RideKC is preparing for winter weather, urging customers to plan ahead, and warning of possible service interruptions. “The safety of our operators and customers will continue to drive decisions throughout this winter event,” they said. “Customers should check frequently for the status of transit service as it may have to be modified at some point.” You can check for new service bulletins by clicking here.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Wind chill advisory ends at noon on Saturday, temperatures warm up on Christmas
Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office Disaster Emergency Response Team, Criminal Apprehension...
KCTV 5
LIST: Items to have in your car in case of an emergency during winter weather
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As extreme winter weather is expected to impact the United States, AAA has tips for travelers who will take to the roads or the skies this holiday season. “AAA estimates that about 113 million Americans will travel between December 23rd and January 2nd for the...
KCTV 5
KCMO trash service canceled Thursday, Friday due to forecasted winter weather
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Residents who have trash service pickup regularly on Thursdays and Fridays will have to wait a week for their garbage to be disposed of. The City of Kansas City, Missouri, released an advisory that “pickup for trash and bulky” will take place Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31, due to the holiday.
KCTV 5
Snowy weather throws a wrench into holiday air travel plans at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Nearly 100 flight cancellations at KCI made for a nearly deserted airport Thursday morning. Thanks to phone alerts, gone are the days when people find out about cancellations after arriving and crowd the halls waiting to reschedule. Perhaps that’s why no one was irritable...
KCTV 5
Business booming at area hardware stores as shoppers prepare for cold weather
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Temperatures have dropped below zero throughout the area. As a result, business is booming this week at Strasser Hardware. “Just getting some supplies for my shop,” said customer William Chavez. “It’s cold.”. “We have been really busy the last two days,” said...
Comments / 0