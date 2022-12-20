KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - RideKC is preparing for winter weather, urging customers to plan ahead, and warning of possible service interruptions. “The safety of our operators and customers will continue to drive decisions throughout this winter event,” they said. “Customers should check frequently for the status of transit service as it may have to be modified at some point.” You can check for new service bulletins by clicking here.

