Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
As Conception boat burned, video shows divers trapped below deck sought way out. 34 people died
10:36 a.m. Dec. 22, 2022: An earlier headline on this story said 33 people died in the boat fire. The Conception boat fire killed 34. Following the horrific Conception boat fire in 2019, authorities offered a small solace: The 33 divers and one crew member had died of smoke inhalation and may have perished in their sleep without suffering.
AOL Corp
19-year-old killed in shooting at Nordstrom in Mall of America, police say
A 19-year-old man was killed Friday night in a shooting at a store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, police said. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was shot during a fight that happened on the first floor of Nordstrom, Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters.
Comments / 0