Downey police searching for 25-year-old woman with 'diminished mental capacity'

A family is desperate for answers in the search for a 25-year-old woman missing from Downey.

Regan "Reina" Koeppe has not been seen for nearly two weeks, and they are extremely worried for her safety. Investigators say has a diminished mental capacity.

"I miss my sister," her brother Daniel Koeppe said through tears. "The only thing I want for Christmas is my sister home. I want to give my sister a hug."

She was last seen inside her home the night of Dec. 6. Her family reported her missing the next morning when they realized she was gone.

Police said she's has never run away from home or been reported missing in the past. Koeppe has the mental capacity of a young girl, according to investigators.

"She is full of joy but she's very naive and very easily exploitable," said Richelle Koeppe, Reina's adoptive mother. "She is the type that will walk up to a stranger and go off with them. She has no sense of danger. She doesn't understand that."

Downey Police Lt. Dwayne Cooper said so far, their investigative efforts to find her have come up short.

"She is able to function obviously but her grade level would be at of an 8- to 10-year-old," Cooper said.

Authorities believe a home surveillance doorbell camera two blocks from Reina's home captured her walking by around 3 a.m. on Dec. 7.

Reina's family said she's not allowed to go out unsupervised and takes medication to help her with seizures.

"We need her back for Christmas, and Reina if you're out there, no, you're not in trouble. Just come home honey We need you. We got your Christmas presents ready. There are so many things. We just want you back home honey," Richelle Koeppe said.

Reina was last seen wearing blue Reebok shoes with mint green soles. She was possibly wearing a white and black beanie with an oversized brown zip-up hoodie or blue and white jogging suit and carrying a black backpack. Police said she's known to frequent parks and shopping centers in Downey.

"We are concerned for her safety and wellbeing as she has not returned home since being reported missing," said police in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call Downey police at (562) 904-2308.

