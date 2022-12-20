Read full article on original website
Idaho professor sues TikToker over allegations in the killing of 4 university students
A University of Idaho professor who says she's been wrongly accused of ordering the unsolved killings of four college students last month is alleging defamation in a federal lawsuit filed this week against the self-described internet sleuth who posted the accusations on TikTok. The suit, filed Wednesday in Idaho District...
Mask mandates fail to make a comeback, despite pleas from public health experts
WASHINGTON — Coronavirus infection rates rose steadily through the first half of November across Los Angeles County, then began to climb sharply around the long Thanksgiving weekend. As a result, on Dec. 1, the county’s public health director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, made an announcement that some had been hoping...
