‘Overwhelmed with joy’: Auto repair shop donates car to single mother of three in Henrico County
The owners of an auto repair shop in Henrico County got into the giving spirit this holiday season, donating a refurbished car to a family in need.
Mother 'overwhelmed with joy' after repair shop gives her a free car
Christmas arrived early for a Richmond-area mother of three. Anshanae Richardson arrived at Certified Auto Repair in Henrico County on Friday and was surprised to learn she won a free car.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Richmond’s Byrd Theatre opens balcony seating for holiday weekend
A seating option ordinarily closed for regular shows, the second-floor balcony at the Byrd Theatre will be open for guests through Christmas Eve.
How this festive bus driver helped raise holiday spirits in Petersburg
Instead of his sleigh, Santa spent some time behind the wheel of a Petersburg Area Transit bus on Friday.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces birth of pygmy hippo just before Christmas
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo received a Christmas gift of its own this year!. The zoo announced that a pygmy hippopotamus was born to parents Iris and Corwin on Dec. 6. - making her the second hippo calf born at the zoo and in Virginia. The baby...
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Christmas Eve fire destroys house in Chesterfield County
A house in Chesterfield County was destroyed after it caught on fire on the evening of Christmas Eve.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Trucks, large vehicles advised not to cross Norris Bridge, other Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula bridge under watch
Robert O. Norris Bridge aka White Stone BridgePhoto byVDOT. Winds have picked up and VDOT has issued a high wind advisory for the Robert O. Norris Bridge, commonly called the White Stone Bridge.
Santa Claus receives official permit to bring herd of legendary reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve
The permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, gives permission for Santa to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into the Commonwealth for one night this holiday.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
House fire forces six people from home in Chesterfield County
Six people were forced from their home Friday after a fire spread throughout both the first and second floors of a residence in the Woodlake neighborhood of Chesterfield County.
He was murdered last year. Now, his family is offering a reward for information.
The family of Isaac Rodriguez announced they will be offering a $5,000 reward for information about his death last summer.
Warming centers & shelters now open as low temperatures linger through Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has opened a warming center and shelters due to below or near-freezing temperatures throughout the holiday weekend. The Daytime Warming Shelter, located at City Hall, 900 E. Broad St, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The...
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
Police search for Chesterfield thieves who hid in plain sight
Thieves in Chesterfield County took "hiding in plain sight" to a new level. Chesterfield police are searching for two men who broke into — and robbed — a home in the Salisbury neighborhood.
PHOTOS: Richmond Police searching for Main Street Virginia ABC liquor store shoplifting suspects
Richmond Police are searching for three people believed to have shoplifted from a local Virginia ABC store in early December.
Decking the fire station: Henrico departments get competitive with holiday decorations this year
What started as traditional holiday decorating, quickly spiraled into a full-fledged friendly competition between two Henrico fire stations.
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
Henrico Police seek tips about triple-shooting in Glen Allen
Henrico Police are seeking information about a triple shooting in Glen Allen Dec. 22. It happened just after 8:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive, just north of I-295 off Brook Road, near Virginia Center. Police who responded initially could not locate any victims, but less than 10 minutes later, three males turned up with gunshot wounds at a local hospital.
