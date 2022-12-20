Highest Baseball Salaries
Baseball contracts with average annual values of $35 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:
|Player, Club
|Years
|Avg.
|Salary
|Max Scherzer, NYM
|2022-24
|$43,333,333
|Justin Verlander, NYM
|2023-24
|$43,333,333
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|2023-31
|$40,000,000
|Jacob deGrom, Tex
|2023-27
|$37,000,000
|Gerrit Cole, NYY
|2020-28
|$36,000,000
|Mike Trout, LAA
|2019-30
|$35,514,667
|Stephen Strasburg, Was
|2020-26
|$35,000,000
|Anthony Rendon, LAA
|2020-26
|$35,000,000
|Marcus Semien, Tex
|2022-27
|$35,000,000
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
