Highest Baseball Salaries

Baseball contracts with average annual values of $35 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Avg. Salary Max Scherzer, NYM 2022-24 $43,333,333 Justin Verlander, NYM 2023-24 $43,333,333 Aaron Judge, NYY 2023-31 $40,000,000 Jacob deGrom, Tex 2023-27 $37,000,000 Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $36,000,000 Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $35,514,667 Stephen Strasburg, Was 2020-26 $35,000,000 Anthony Rendon, LAA 2020-26 $35,000,000 Marcus Semien, Tex 2022-27 $35,000,000

