ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

- Uses, Side Effects, and More

This medication is used alone or with other medications to prevent nausea and vomiting caused by cancer drug treatment (chemotherapy) and radiation therapy. It is also used to prevent and treat nausea and vomiting after surgery. Ondansetron works by blocking one of the body's natural substances (serotonin) that causes vomiting.
WebMD

How I Reach Out For Help With Type 2 Diabetes

As a person with type 2 diabetes, sometimes I struggle during bad days. That doesn’t mean that I’ve given up or I’m not trying, I simply had a bad day or week. Asking for help can sometimes be a challenge because you feel that you’ve let yourself down, or you’ve let down the people you love, or you’re simply embarrassed to ask.
WebMD

Mosquitoes Mutating to Avoid Pesticides, Researchers Say

Dec. 22, 2022 -- Mosquitoes are proving to be as resistant to control as they are annoying, with many evolving to avoid the threat of pesticides and becoming “super” mosquitoes, researchers report. A mosquito species known for carrying disease -- aedes aegypti -- has developed mutations at a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy