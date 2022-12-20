Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Slick roads for drivers trying to make it home for Christmas
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Drivers in vehicles big and small set out on slippery roads as MDOT crews and local road commissions work to clear streets after a winter storm. “The winds, the gusts, the road conditions were very treacherous and very dangerous,” said semi-truck driver James Jackson of Maryland.
abc12.com
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
abc12.com
One dead in Flint Township shooting
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
Injured swan stuck to frozen lake saved by Oakland County Sheriff's Office
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An injured swan stuck frozen to ice in an Orion Township lake for more than 24 hours was rescued by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team on Thursday. Residents saw the swan in Voorheis Lake Wednesday and called for help when they saw the swan still there on Thursday. The Lake Orion Fire Department asked for assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to rescue the swan.At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, the sheriff's office used its Hovercraft to break the ice around the swan to try and clear the area to allow the swan to swim, but the swan was unable to free itself.The rescue team then used a blanket to cover the swan's head and removed it from the lake.Officials say the swan had an injured leg and was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to care for its injuries.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the map before your drive
As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday.
WNEM
Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
WNEM
MSP: High-profile vehicles asked to stay off freeways
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District has asked all high-profile vehicles to say off freeways as emergency responders address the multiple crashes along I-75. Due to the weather conditions, there have been multiple crashes spanning Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee counties, MSP said. High-profile vehicles are very susceptible...
WNEM
Man arrested after stealing from toy drive box
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee Co. man was arrested for stealing toys from a Holiday Toy Drive box in the lobby of the Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office. The Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office has been holding its 3rd annual Holiday Toy Drive for about three weeks. The hundreds of toys collected through donations from the community will be given to over 300 children who have incarcerated parents. The toys will be distributed between 2 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
WNEM
STARS receives $4M to purchase 10 new buses
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – STARS will receive $4 million to be used toward the purchase of 10 transit buses as part of the new federal budget. The funding from the federal budget will help STARS improve its services and allow riders better access to medical and mental healthcare, education, and jobs, the company said.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
WNEM
Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The winter storm headed to mid-Michigan is going to bring cold and high winds, which has officials in Genesee County preparing to make sure no one is left out in the cold. “We run soup kitchens, we run a warming center during the winter, and...
WNEM
Southbound I-75 closed in Bay Co. due to crash
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are closed in Bay County due to a crash. It happened near Exit 160, Westside Saginaw Road about 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is being diverted onto M-84. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and stay off the...
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, MI – Southbound I-75 is closed at Westside Saginaw Road (M-84) due to several crashes, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 between the 159 mile marker and 157 mile marker, central dispatch said in a Facebook post Friday, Dec. 23.
MLive.com
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families. From left, Chuck Hill, an Involved Dad fatherhood coordinator, Johnell Allen-Bey, Genesee County ambassador, and Steven Adams-Bey, an Oakland County engagement specialist with Nation Outside, looks over letters from inmates to be given to their family members during a Christmas present giveaway at the Genesee County Sheriff's office in Flint on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Genesee County ambassadors gave presents to over 300 children whose family members are incarcerated in Genesee County Jail.Get Photo.
WNEM
Genesee Co. man convicted of killing, torturing dogs
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The winter...
WILX-TV
Driver arrested in Brighton found in possession of large amounts of marijuana
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) stopped a vehicle in on Tuesday around 6:10 p.m. for texting while driving. The investigation found the driver in possession of large amounts of marijuana, THC wax, vape pens and cartridges, mushrooms, and scales. The driver was arrested and taken to Livingston...
WNEM
MSP trooper suffers minor injuries after vehicle is struck, road conditions still deteriorating
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan State Police trooper suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was struck Friday night as strong winds and ice made road conditions treacherous for motorists and first responders alike. Lt. Kim Vetter, Michigan State Police public information officer for the third district, said the...
wkzo.com
Mid-Michigan porch pirate arrested
BATH, MI — Bath Township police have arrested a man for several porch pirate thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties. An officer recognized his car while on patrol this week and stopped him, finding some of the stolen goods in the vehicle. The man was taken into custody at that time.
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
Comments / 4