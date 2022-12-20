Read full article on original website
WDEF
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
WTVC
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
WDEF
Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
‘Disastrous mess’: 2 hurt when train derails after colliding with truck in Tennessee
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Two people were injured Tuesday when a train derailed after it collided with a tractor-trailer pulling a concrete bridge beam in East Tennessee, authorities said. According to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Amy Maxwell, a motorist alerted officials to the collision about 12:30 p.m....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
WATCH: Train Slams Into Truck Carrying Concrete Beam In Tennessee
An onlooker managed to capture the exact moment a freight train collided with a tractor trailer.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue
On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
Train collision leaves two employees injured in Hamilton County
Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
WTVC
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
Utilities impose new round of outages on Saturday as TVA works to respond to record power demand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE SATURDAY: Intentional power outages continued into late morning Saturday as utilities up and down East Tennessee tried to help the Tennessee Valley Authority cope with record demand and single-digit Arctic air. TVA announced the rolling blackouts ended Saturday morning. The company urged people to look...
Smash-up on the tracks: Train slams into truck, derailing cars in TN town
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Several emergency agencies are responding to crash that led to a train derailment in Collegedale on Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive around 12:20pm. Hamilton County EMS spokesperson Amy Maxwell says a truck carrying a 60-foot concrete barrier to...
mymix1041.com
Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages
Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
wvlt.tv
Hamilton County man found; Silver Alert canceled
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man after he was found safe. Police previously asked for your help finding Lloyd Lacy, who was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. Police said that Lacy...
mymix1041.com
Rolling Power Outage Return for Christmas Eve
Cleveland Utilities and Volunteer Electric announce a rolling power outage in coordination with the Tennessee Valley Authority to help lighten the load on the electrical grid in our area. IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 12/24/22 6:00 A.M.: TVA Initiates Step 50 Again – Rotating 15-Minute Interruptions in Electric Service. Once again, TVA...
WTVC
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
WTVC
Man wanted for rape in Chattanooga for over a decade captured in Arizona, TBI says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man wanted for rape for more than a decade by Chattanooga police and the TBI has been captured in Arizona, the TBI says. Mario Escobar was wanted for multiple rape charges involving a juvenile victim. We have reached out to law enforcement for more details.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Dec. 27
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 27. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shannon Adams – Possession Meth/Resale/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Gregory Brown – Suspended DL. Brandon Dunn – Felon Possession Firearm/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For...
WTVC
Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. On Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) released new details about this accident. The GSP report says a GMC pickup struck a commercial vehicle head-on on route 61 near Richard Bennet Road. An ambulance rushed the pickup driver to Hamilton Medical Center with...
