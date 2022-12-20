ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
OOLTEWAH, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue

On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
ROCKWOOD, TN
mymix1041.com

Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages

Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
CLEVELAND, TN
wvlt.tv

Hamilton County man found; Silver Alert canceled

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man after he was found safe. Police previously asked for your help finding Lloyd Lacy, who was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. Police said that Lacy...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Rolling Power Outage Return for Christmas Eve

Cleveland Utilities and Volunteer Electric announce a rolling power outage in coordination with the Tennessee Valley Authority to help lighten the load on the electrical grid in our area. IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 12/24/22 6:00 A.M.: TVA Initiates Step 50 Again – Rotating 15-Minute Interruptions in Electric Service. Once again, TVA...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Dec. 27

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 27. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shannon Adams – Possession Meth/Resale/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Gregory Brown – Suspended DL. Brandon Dunn – Felon Possession Firearm/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. On Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) released new details about this accident. The GSP report says a GMC pickup struck a commercial vehicle head-on on route 61 near Richard Bennet Road. An ambulance rushed the pickup driver to Hamilton Medical Center with...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy