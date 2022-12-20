ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

FDA specifies Plan B emergency contraceptive does not cause abortions

The emergency contraceptive pill sold as Plan B One-Step does not prevent a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb and does not cause an abortion, the US Food and Drug Administration said Friday. The agency said it is updating the information included on the leaflet provided with the drug.

Comments / 0

Community Policy