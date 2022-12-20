Read full article on original website
Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Cheyenne Police Department seeks help identifying suspects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying two subjects with potential information regarding a burglary that occurred at a local business in November. The burglary took place on the 1200 block of Ridge Road at approximately 6 a.m. Nov. 27. Video footage of...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/21/22–12/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
I-25, I-90 reopen Thursday morning, but widespread closures persist on I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While stretches of Interstates 25 and 90 were closed for much of the day Wednesday amid winter conditions, both are open to all traffic across Wyoming as of 8:58 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80, on the other hand, continues to face...
Botanic Gardens to cancel tonight’s light viewing due to weather
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Due to extreme temperatures and forecast windchills of minus-40-degree weather, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will cancel tonight’s feature of “Late Night Lights.”. The Shane Smith Grand Conservatory and Paul Smith Children’s Village will remain open until 5 p.m. today. Everyone is invited to enjoy...
Morning windchill dips to minus 47 as bitterly cold air settles over southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Windchills this morning dipped to minus 47 degrees as the actual temperature hit minus 23 at the Cheyenne airport, according to the National Weather Service. That bitter cold, part of a system blanketing the Plains, will remain in place today and tonight before easing and making...
Warm Christmas holiday temps to carry into next week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The holiday weekend warm-up after a week of bitter cold will carry forward into the last week of 2022. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has forecast a high today of 42 degrees. Under sunny skies, a west-northwest wind will blow at 20–30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. That could create some travel difficulty for light, high-profile vehicles on Interstates 25 and 80.
Obituaries: Garcia; Jewell; Stickel
Robert “Rudy” Garcia: January 15, 1948 – December 19, 2022. Robert “Rudy” Garcia, 74, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on Dec. 19, 2022. Rudy was the adopted son of his grandparents, Mary and Pedro Campos. His childhood was lovingly spent with aunts, uncles and a countless number of cousins. He attended the University of Wyoming and worked as an engineer at the Union Pacific for 47 years. He was a proud military veteran.
Carey Avenue crash claims life of driver; fatigue may have been a factor, police say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident on Wednesday, Dec. 21 on the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. and claimed the life of the driver, whose identity will be released by the Laramie County Coroner pending notification of next of kin.
