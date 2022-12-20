CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The holiday weekend warm-up after a week of bitter cold will carry forward into the last week of 2022. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has forecast a high today of 42 degrees. Under sunny skies, a west-northwest wind will blow at 20–30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. That could create some travel difficulty for light, high-profile vehicles on Interstates 25 and 80.

