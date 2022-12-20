ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Cheyenne Police Department seeks help identifying suspects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying two subjects with potential information regarding a burglary that occurred at a local business in November. The burglary took place on the 1200 block of Ridge Road at approximately 6 a.m. Nov. 27. Video footage of...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/21/22–12/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Botanic Gardens to cancel tonight’s light viewing due to weather

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Due to extreme temperatures and forecast windchills of minus-40-degree weather, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will cancel tonight’s feature of “Late Night Lights.”. The Shane Smith Grand Conservatory and Paul Smith Children’s Village will remain open until 5 p.m. today. Everyone is invited to enjoy...
Warm Christmas holiday temps to carry into next week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The holiday weekend warm-up after a week of bitter cold will carry forward into the last week of 2022. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has forecast a high today of 42 degrees. Under sunny skies, a west-northwest wind will blow at 20–30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. That could create some travel difficulty for light, high-profile vehicles on Interstates 25 and 80.
Obituaries: Garcia; Jewell; Stickel

Robert “Rudy” Garcia: January 15, 1948 – December 19, 2022. Robert “Rudy” Garcia, 74, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on Dec. 19, 2022. Rudy was the adopted son of his grandparents, Mary and Pedro Campos. His childhood was lovingly spent with aunts, uncles and a countless number of cousins. He attended the University of Wyoming and worked as an engineer at the Union Pacific for 47 years. He was a proud military veteran.
