Mid-Hudson News Network
Metzger supports New Paltz location for Ulster emergency services center
KINGSTON – Incoming Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger is supporting the county legislature’s choice of a site in New Paltz to construct a county emergency services center. Metzger said the facility is “absolutely necessary” and it will be built in a good location. “This is an...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Chamber reveals “Best Places to Work” in advance of gala
MAYBROOK – Two businesses and a nonprofit organization in Orange County have been chosen as the “Best Places to Work” by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, which also has named talent recruiter and motivational speaker Donna Cornell as its Champion of the Chamber. All will be celebrated during the Chamber’s annual celebration, previously called the Snowball, but now renamed as the Chamber’s Choice Gala. It will be held at 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2023, in West Point’s Eisenhower Hall.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson Valley property owners association over apparent state violation of rent control TRO
KINGSTON – The Hudson Valley Property Owners Association, a coalition of Hudson Valley property owners advocating for business interests and community welfare, has alerted the judge of the apparent violation by the state Division of Housing & Community Renewal of a November 22, 2022 temporary restraining order that prevented the City of Kingston’s rent control guidelines from taking effect and enjoined the agency from taking certain actions.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County executive-elect announces administrative appointments
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has announced key appointments to his incoming administration. The include Compton Spain as county attorney, Thomas Feighery as deputy commissioner of Highway and Facilities, John Tully as director of Purchasing, and Robert Lipton as Interim commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Services.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills
FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gas station robbed in western Orange County
DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eachus squeaks by with Assembly win
GOSHEN – Democratic Assembly candidate Chris Eachus has been declared the winner in the State Assembly’s 99th District race defeating Republican Katherine Luciani by only eight votes. The district represents several Orange County towns and Stony Point in Rockland County. The tight race was decided only just last...
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Santa and helpers bring holiday cheer in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Immune to the single-digit air temperature, Santa and his firefighter elves visited five families on Christmas Eve morning to bring presents to the children. The presents were wrapped by members of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department and their friends at Mahoney’s Steak House on Thursday night in preparation for Saturday’s deliveries.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Livingston Manor man sentenced to Pennsylvania prison
MILFORD, PA – A 58-year-old Livingston Manor man was sentenced in Pike County Court to three to six years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility for the crime of fleeing or eluding a police officer. Frank Joseph Pagano was also fined $1,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for...
CDC: 4 Hudson Valley counties at 'high community spread' level for COVID-19
The CDC recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for areas of high community spread.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Santa enlists Poughkeepsie’s professional firefighters to counter elf shortage
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596 answered an alarm from Santa this week. According to the jolly old man in the red suit, the manpower shortage has reached the North Pole and Santa needed members of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department to help distribute gifts in the city.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State issues report to redevelop Downstate Correctional Facility
ALBANY – The State Prison Redevelopment Commission has issued a 140- page report on state plans to market and redevelop all of the prisons it has closed in recent years. Among them is Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, a former maximum-security prison that served as a reception center for new inmates the prison system.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson River floods Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Friday’s storm caused “moderate” flooding at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie as the Hudson River reached high tide at 12:05 p.m. Moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service, is when a stream or river has risen over the banks and reached structures such as buildings or roadways.
Thousands Raised For Sick Westchester County Mom, Baker Who Once Appeared On Food Network
Thousands of dollars have been raised to help the family of a woman from Westchester County who once appeared on a baking show held by the Food Network and now faces a terminal diagnosis. Related Story - New Rochelle Mom Bakes Her Way To Food Network's 'Cake Wars'New Rochelle resident&n…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingstonian project delayed
KINGSTON – A number of factors have caused construction of the Kingstonian project to be delayed for two years, according to a lawyer for the project. Attorney Alita Giuda wrote to the Ulster County Industrial Development Agency that the project “will not be in a position to commence construction in the near term.”
New York witness says massive boomerang-shaped object moved over house
Man in hot tub.Photo byRobson Hatsukami MorganonUnsplash. A New York witness at Port Jervis reported watching a massive, boomerang-shaped object moving just over the rooftop level at about 9:10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail
MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
Bullets Fired During Teen Party At Hudson Valley Vacation Rental, Police Say
Police are searching for suspects after shots rang out during a party attended by more than 40 teens and young adults at a vacation rental in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Ulster County around 11 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in Saugerties.Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call, reporting…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cat burglars arrested in Columbia County
CANAAN – Five alleged thieves of catalytic converters have been arrested by State Police in Columbia County. Charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools were Robert Perez, 41, Tonya Perez, 39, Lucindia Rideout, 51, Crawford Boice, 29, all of Schodack, and Ross Hendrick, 45, Castleton on Hudson.
