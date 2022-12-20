Read full article on original website
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Road open after fire on River Street in West Springfield
West Springfield firefighters are working to put out a fire on River Street Friday evening.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
Detached house sells in Holyoke for $440,500
Erika Bonnevie acquired the property at 73 Wellesley Road, Holyoke, from Lori A Hafner and Donald J Hafner on Dec. 1, 2022. The $440,500 purchase price works out to $182 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 10,125 square-foot lot.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 41 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,504-square-foot home on Greenwich Road in Hardwick that sold for $390,000.
Toy for Joy 2022: Hope for Youth & Families Foundation gives $10,000 boost to centennial campaign
Retirement is treating Robert Bolduc well because he’s never been so busy. There is too much good work to be done, and too many people who need help. Less than one year after selling his chain of Pride stories, Bolduc and his wife, Roberta, are immersed in their new foundation to help families and youths in Greater Springfield.
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500
Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
Single family residence in Belchertown sells for $585,000
Kenneth Sloat and Erin Sloat acquired the property at 331 Stebbins Street, Belchertown, from Scott C Thurston and Priscilla M Thurston on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $202 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
Route 7 reopen in Great Barrington
Route 7, or Stockbridge Road, is closed in Great Barrington Friday night.
Sale closed in Amherst: $749,000 for a three-bedroom home
Joseph Macdonald and Catherine Macdonald acquired the property at 15 Teaberry Lane, Amherst, from Terry S Johnson on Dec. 1, 2022, for $749,000 which represents a price per square foot of $392. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a motor vehicle accident Friday night.
westernmassnews.com
3 people displaced after tree falls on Springfield house
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, a tree landed on a house on Emerson Street due to storm conditions. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene and reported there were no injuries but the home took heavy structural damage. The 3 residents have been displaced by...
Cannabis retailer eyes new shop at Dunkin’ site on Westfield’s North Side
WESTFIELD — Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Tuesday seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Road, the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to crash at intersection of Southampton and Easthampton Roads
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road early Saturday morning. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area until further notice. There has been no word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this...
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
1 hospitalized, 4 displaced as storm blows tree onto Springfield home
Strong wind gusts that have been sweeping across the state caused a tree to fall and crash down on top of a Springfield home on Friday morning, sending one resident to a hospital and displacing four people in total, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte. Friday at around 6:30...
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
Electrical fire due to tree on wires in Southampton
Part of College Highway in Southampton was closed Friday night due to a fire.
Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft
The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
Single family residence sells for $230,000 in East Longmeadow
Maryann Spillane and Dennis Spillane bought the property at 208 Westwood Avenue, East Longmeadow, from Agnes M Est Dion on Dec. 1, 2022, for $230,000 which works out to $159 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 28,693 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
