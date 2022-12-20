ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Detached house sells in Holyoke for $440,500

Erika Bonnevie acquired the property at 73 Wellesley Road, Holyoke, from Lori A Hafner and Donald J Hafner on Dec. 1, 2022. The $440,500 purchase price works out to $182 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 10,125 square-foot lot.
HOLYOKE, MA
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500

Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Single family residence in Belchertown sells for $585,000

Kenneth Sloat and Erin Sloat acquired the property at 331 Stebbins Street, Belchertown, from Scott C Thurston and Priscilla M Thurston on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $202 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
Sale closed in Amherst: $749,000 for a three-bedroom home

Joseph Macdonald and Catherine Macdonald acquired the property at 15 Teaberry Lane, Amherst, from Terry S Johnson on Dec. 1, 2022, for $749,000 which represents a price per square foot of $392. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
AMHERST, MA
3 people displaced after tree falls on Springfield house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, a tree landed on a house on Emerson Street due to storm conditions. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene and reported there were no injuries but the home took heavy structural damage. The 3 residents have been displaced by...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
