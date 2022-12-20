ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled

By Patty Coller, Laurel Stone
 4 days ago

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County.

The alert was canceled at 7 p.m. No other information was released.

Major winter storm: Looking ahead for holiday travel

The 95-year-old woman reportedly drove away from her home. The incident happened on Eagle Creek Road in Leavittsburg.

Police investigate double homicide in Youngstown

Law enforcement was concerned for her safety, saying that she suffers from dementia.

