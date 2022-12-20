Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County.
The alert was canceled at 7 p.m. No other information was released.Major winter storm: Looking ahead for holiday travel
The 95-year-old woman reportedly drove away from her home. The incident happened on Eagle Creek Road in Leavittsburg.Police investigate double homicide in Youngstown
Law enforcement was concerned for her safety, saying that she suffers from dementia.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 2