Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County.

The alert was canceled at 7 p.m. No other information was released.

The 95-year-old woman reportedly drove away from her home. The incident happened on Eagle Creek Road in Leavittsburg.

Law enforcement was concerned for her safety, saying that she suffers from dementia.

