Outgoing Indiana secretary of state taking job with PR firm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s current secretary of state will be joining a public relations firm that works for state agencies and numerous private companies after she leaves office at the end of December. Republican Holli Sullivan will start working next month for Louisville, Kentucky-based C2 Strategic Communications as leader of its Indiana business operations, the […]
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
indianapublicradio.org
GOP poll respondents would choose Mitch Daniels for Indiana Senate seat
A recent poll of Hoosier GOP voters says they’d choose former Governor and Purdue University president Mitch Daniels for Indiana’s open US Senate seat in 2024. Now that GOP US Senator Mike Braun has announced he’s running for governor, several Republicans say they’re considering a Senate run. Daniels has not announced a campaign. When he steps down from the Purdue presidency next year, he’s slated to become chairman of the board of the Purdue Research Foundation.
wfyi.org
State of Aging report highlights hardships for older adults in Indiana
A new report detailing the difficulties older adults face in Indiana show senior citizens disproportionately struggle to afford necessities like housing and food. The State of Aging report is from the Central Indiana Senior Fund, the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, and the IU Center for Aging Research. It finds...
From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday named Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy to the Indiana Court of Appeals, marking the first time the majority of the 15 members are women. She recently was a finalist for an Indiana Supreme Court opening but Holcomb chose Derek Molter instead. Now Kenworthy will fill Molter’s spot on the […] The post From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard to serve as Highway Assistance Teams
INDIANA – A significant weather event is predicted for the holiday weekend, including cold temperatures, high winds, and potential blizzard-like conditions in some parts of the state. This system has the potential to be a life-threatening weather event and could result in serious traffic hazards and power outages. Hoosiers...
warricknews.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Indiana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
wfft.com
Indiana Michigan Power urges people to reduce electricity use
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) and PJM, – the regional power grid operator, are urging people to reduce their use of electricity as the severe weather has led to an extraordinary strain on the power system. I&M is asking businesses and the public to help...
inkfreenews.com
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
vincennespbs.org
Hospital recognized for maternal healthcare
Good Samaritan Hospital received special recognition this week. The hospital received the Hospital of Distinction recognition from the Indiana Hospital Association and Governor Eric Holcomb. It recognizes commitment to infant and maternal health in six specific areas. They are infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use,...
indypolitics.org
Hoosier Tax Changes
Hoosiers can expect to see some tax changes come January 1, including the elimination of the state’s $3,000 mortgage deduction. The Tax Foundation reports that under H.B. 1260, enacted in March 2022, Indiana’s $3,000 mortgage deduction will be repealed, while the property tax homestead deduction will increase by $3,000, allowing taxpayers to deduct the lesser of 60 percent of the assessed value of the property or $48,000 (up from $45,000) in 2022. Additionally, senior citizens may claim a tax deduction on homes valued up to $240,000 (up from $200,000) in 2022.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Michigan Power urges its customers to reduce power consumption immediately until 10 a.m. Sunday
Holiday lights might be shut off until Sunday night, due to an emergency request by I&M directed to its customers. Indiana-Michigan power sent an email to its customers Saturday morning urging the immediate reduction of power use in what the utility calls an emergency situation. I&M says it is asking its customers to reduce their electrical power consumption until 10 a.m., Sunday, December 25.
wfft.com
Updates released from Parkview Health
INDIANA (WFFT) - Parkview Health has updated information about care options and weather closures. At 8:54 Friday morning, Parkview Health announced that due to the winter storm, several locations have closed or are operating with modified hours. The complete listing of impacted locations, including Parkview Physicians Group and Parkview Behavioral...
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
abc57.com
Businesses, organizations close due to blizzard weather
A number of businesses and organizations will be closed due to blizzard conditions moving through Michiana over the holiday weekend. December 22 - All non-essential county services and facilities will be closed at 2 p.m. December 23 - All county facilities are closed. Benton Harbor VA Outpatient Clinic. December 23...
Indiana gas sales tax to hit 10-month low
Hoosiers will get to ring in the new year with cheaper gas, as Indiana’s gas sales tax drops to the lowest it’s been in nearly a year. Starting January 1, the monthly tax will be 19.9 cents per gallon, the Indiana Department of Revenue announced this month. That’s down from December’s 23.3-cent rate; the last […] The post Indiana gas sales tax to hit 10-month low appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana National Guard activated ahead of potential blizzard-like storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard ahead of a significant winter storm that is bearing down on the state with frigid temperatures, high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions set to arrive Thursday. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security stated the winter storm “has the potential […]
Indiana traffic advisory: Motorists asked to avoid roads after tanker overturns, troopers hit
"Our concern in Indiana is if traffic backs up into Indiana, which could result in motorists becoming stranded in arctic temperatures, creating an extremely dangerous situation for everyone," ISP said.
Roads remain treacherous in Indiana; crashes snag eastbound I-94 and southbound I-65
BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was hit especially hard by the winter storm and extreme cold Thursday and Friday – and parts remained under a blizzard warning Friday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Indiana State Police have advised people to stay off certain highways, some of which remained blocked due to earlier crashes. Separate crashes blocked portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana through the day and into the night on Friday, as frigid temperatures and high winds led to dangerous driving conditions.The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana were blocked near Chesterton, after...
