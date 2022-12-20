Hoosiers can expect to see some tax changes come January 1, including the elimination of the state’s $3,000 mortgage deduction. The Tax Foundation reports that under H.B. 1260, enacted in March 2022, Indiana’s $3,000 mortgage deduction will be repealed, while the property tax homestead deduction will increase by $3,000, allowing taxpayers to deduct the lesser of 60 percent of the assessed value of the property or $48,000 (up from $45,000) in 2022. Additionally, senior citizens may claim a tax deduction on homes valued up to $240,000 (up from $200,000) in 2022.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO