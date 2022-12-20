ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

FOX59

Outgoing Indiana secretary of state taking job with PR firm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s current secretary of state will be joining a public relations firm that works for state agencies and numerous private companies after she leaves office at the end of December. Republican Holli Sullivan will start working next month for Louisville, Kentucky-based C2 Strategic Communications as leader of its Indiana business operations, the […]
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

GOP poll respondents would choose Mitch Daniels for Indiana Senate seat

A recent poll of Hoosier GOP voters says they’d choose former Governor and Purdue University president Mitch Daniels for Indiana’s open US Senate seat in 2024. Now that GOP US Senator Mike Braun has announced he’s running for governor, several Republicans say they’re considering a Senate run. Daniels has not announced a campaign. When he steps down from the Purdue presidency next year, he’s slated to become chairman of the board of the Purdue Research Foundation.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

State of Aging report highlights hardships for older adults in Indiana

A new report detailing the difficulties older adults face in Indiana show senior citizens disproportionately struggle to afford necessities like housing and food. The State of Aging report is from the Central Indiana Senior Fund, the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, and the IU Center for Aging Research. It finds...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday named Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy to the Indiana Court of Appeals, marking the first time the majority of the 15 members are women. She recently was a finalist for an Indiana Supreme Court opening but Holcomb chose Derek Molter instead. Now Kenworthy will fill Molter’s spot on the […] The post From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Indiana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Indiana Michigan Power urges people to reduce electricity use

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) and PJM, – the regional power grid operator, are urging people to reduce their use of electricity as the severe weather has led to an extraordinary strain on the power system. I&M is asking businesses and the public to help...
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Hospital recognized for maternal healthcare

Good Samaritan Hospital received special recognition this week. The hospital received the Hospital of Distinction recognition from the Indiana Hospital Association and Governor Eric Holcomb. It recognizes commitment to infant and maternal health in six specific areas. They are infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use,...
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Hoosier Tax Changes

Hoosiers can expect to see some tax changes come January 1, including the elimination of the state’s $3,000 mortgage deduction. The Tax Foundation reports that under H.B. 1260, enacted in March 2022, Indiana’s $3,000 mortgage deduction will be repealed, while the property tax homestead deduction will increase by $3,000, allowing taxpayers to deduct the lesser of 60 percent of the assessed value of the property or $48,000 (up from $45,000) in 2022. Additionally, senior citizens may claim a tax deduction on homes valued up to $240,000 (up from $200,000) in 2022.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana Michigan Power urges its customers to reduce power consumption immediately until 10 a.m. Sunday

Holiday lights might be shut off until Sunday night, due to an emergency request by I&M directed to its customers. Indiana-Michigan power sent an email to its customers Saturday morning urging the immediate reduction of power use in what the utility calls an emergency situation. I&M says it is asking its customers to reduce their electrical power consumption until 10 a.m., Sunday, December 25.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Updates released from Parkview Health

INDIANA (WFFT) - Parkview Health has updated information about care options and weather closures. At 8:54 Friday morning, Parkview Health announced that due to the winter storm, several locations have closed or are operating with modified hours. The complete listing of impacted locations, including Parkview Physicians Group and Parkview Behavioral...
FORT WAYNE, IN
readthereporter.com

Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Businesses, organizations close due to blizzard weather

A number of businesses and organizations will be closed due to blizzard conditions moving through Michiana over the holiday weekend. December 22 - All non-essential county services and facilities will be closed at 2 p.m. December 23 - All county facilities are closed. Benton Harbor VA Outpatient Clinic. December 23...
MICHIGAN STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana gas sales tax to hit 10-month low

Hoosiers will get to ring in the new year with cheaper gas, as Indiana’s gas sales tax drops to the lowest it’s been in nearly a year. Starting January 1, the monthly tax will be 19.9 cents per gallon, the Indiana Department of Revenue announced this month. That’s down from December’s 23.3-cent rate; the last […] The post Indiana gas sales tax to hit 10-month low appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Indiana National Guard activated ahead of potential blizzard-like storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard ahead of a significant winter storm that is bearing down on the state with frigid temperatures, high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions set to arrive Thursday. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security stated the winter storm “has the potential […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Roads remain treacherous in Indiana; crashes snag eastbound I-94 and southbound I-65

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was hit especially hard by the winter storm and extreme cold Thursday and Friday – and parts remained under a blizzard warning Friday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Indiana State Police have advised people to stay off certain highways, some of which remained blocked due to earlier crashes. Separate crashes blocked portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana through the day and into the night on Friday, as frigid temperatures and high winds led to dangerous driving conditions.The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana were blocked near Chesterton, after...
INDIANA STATE

