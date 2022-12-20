Video: Robert Sarver finds billionaire buyer for Phoenix Suns, Mercury
Billionaire CEO Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from Robert Sarver, who had owned the clubs since 2004.
Billionaire CEO Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from Robert Sarver, who had owned the clubs since 2004.
Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.https://nypost.com/
Comments / 0