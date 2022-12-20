ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Mollie Walker breaks down Rangers’ seven-game winning streak

By NY Post Video
 4 days ago

The Post’s Rangers beat writer Mollie Walker joins Brandon London to react to the Rangers’ seven-game winning streak ahead of the Blueshirts’ Tuesday night game in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

Additional intradivisional games don’t solve NHL’s flawed system

Adding two intradivisional matches while increasing the NHL schedule to 84 games next season is tantamount to putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound. Such a move, which we’re told has a fair amount of momentum within the Board of Governors, would represent an increase from 32 percent of the schedule being played inside the division to 33 percent. That is a difference without a distinction. In fact, altering the schedule to ensure four matchups between division rivals (instead of four against five opponents and three against the other two) would only serve to codify the NHL’s infuriating setup that deprives paying customers...
Jets’ previously-prolific running game has collapsed during losing streak

When the Jets went on a four-game winning streak in October, they established their formula: Play good defense, run the ball and let the quarterback just manage the game and not turn the ball over.  Two months later, they are now in a four-game losing streak. Though it is easy to point the finger at quarterback Zach Wilson, who has not played well in the past two losses he started, another troubling aspect of this losing streak is the lack of a running game.  In their loss Thursday to the Jaguars, the Jets had just 66 yards rushing. Take away the 55...
The Yankees could go blockbuster and fill left field with a star

The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find a solution in left field, despite management suggesting Aaron Hicks could take over once again in 2023. “We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.”. Per Brian...
‘Fireside Rangers’ podcaster says Blueshirts used his voice for ad without permission: suit

An amateur sports podcaster wants to put the New York Rangers in the penalty box for allegedly stealing his voice and using it in their advertisements. Anthony Rivardo, a college senior at Stetson University in Florida who runs the “Fireside Rangers” podcast, is suing the Blueshirts and Madison Square Garden, claiming they “ripped off” parts of his work. Snippets of Rivardo saying, “What could propel the Rangers to having the perfect dream year” and “I think there’s another really exciting year in store for the New York Rangers” turned up in the Original Six team’s “Time is Now” promotional campaign — but...
How Knicks’ RJ Barrett broke out of brutal shooting slump before eruption

Friday night was the apex, an evening when almost every shot RJ Barrett tossed up went in.  He took 20 shots and made 14 of them. He hit all six of his 3-point attempts. He finished the night with an incredibly efficient 44 points.  But that offensive outburst didn’t come out of nowhere. It had been building for weeks for Barrett. The brutal first month of the season, when opponents left the Knicks’ young wing wide open from beyond the arc and he struggled to finish off his drives in the paint, seems like an ancient memory now.  “Scored 40, it’s hard to...
