Video: Mollie Walker breaks down Rangers’ seven-game winning streak

Friday night was the apex, an evening when almost every shot RJ Barrett tossed up went in. He took 20 shots and made 14 of them. He hit all six of his 3-point attempts. He finished the night with an incredibly efficient 44 points. But that offensive outburst didn’t come out of nowhere. It had been building for weeks for Barrett. The brutal first month of the season, when opponents left the Knicks’ young wing wide open from beyond the arc and he struggled to finish off his drives in the paint, seems like an ancient memory now. “Scored 40, it’s hard to...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO