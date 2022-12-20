Read full article on original website
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/24/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/24/22: Happy Christmas Eve! Bitterly cold temperatures will continue into the start of Saturday and drop into the lower teens. Wind chill values look to drop into single digits first thing in the morning and will stay rather cold throughout the day even though the actual temperatures will get above freezing by the afternoon hours. Santa is going to bring milder weather to the forecast for Christmas and a much nicer warm-up next week. A few clouds for in the sky next week but a dry forecast is in store for the rest of 2022.
Power outages reported in Odessa, throughout Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ONCOR’s stormcenter, there are currently over 600 customers without power in Odessa. the storm center website reports that power to this area should be restored around 11 a.m. If you need to report a power outage you can do so at the link...
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
Airline Crossing residents without water right before Christmas
MIDLAND, Texas — For 48 hours, residents at Airline Crossing have been without water. Having no water means even the smallest luxuries are just out of the picture. “All these people, there's no showers. People work and come home and need a hot shower, especially in this cold. It's Christmas time, we're trying to get ready. We're trying to cook and bake and we have no water to clean our dishes or do anything,” Kimberlin Childress, an Airline Crossing resident said.
City of Odessa warming shelter
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa is operating a warming shelter that is open to anyone that needs a place to stay during the severe Arctic temperatures that are being forecasted. The warming shelter is at the Salvation Army facility, located at 810 East 11th Street, and will be open to the public until 8:00 […]
Tips to protect water pipes during winter freeze
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As below-freezing temperatures impact the Permian Basin, local company Carpet Tech wants to provide tips to everyone to help them prepare for those low temperatures, and to make sure their holidays aren’t ruined by a burst pipe. The emergency flood restoration company says that pipe bursts are caused when water freezes and […]
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH
A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
City of Odessa holiday schedules
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa wants to remind everyone that city offices will be closed, and trash pick-up will not be operating on December 23rd through December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holidays. The City of Odessa Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed during this time. To avoid any overflowing accumulation of […]
New Mexico woman dies in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico woman is dead after a crash in Midland County Tuesday morning. Ana Gonzalez- Ruiz was driving eastbound on CR 130 coming to the stop sign marked intersection of SH 349. Another vehicle was traveling southbound on SH 349 when Gonzalez- Ruiz did not stop at the stop sign and was hit in the intersection by the other vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the cash.
OPD reminds public about ATM safety
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is reminding the public about ATM safety to help prevent people from becoming a victim of theft. When withdrawing money, make sure to pay attention to your surroundings. This means making sure you aren't being followed and be aware of anyone sitting in a parked car nearby.
Odessa attorney files lawsuit against City of Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Attorney Gaven Norris filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Odessa Tuesday, Dec. 22 for what Norris calls “A violation of his rights provided under the Texas Government Code for Public Testimony at an open meeting.”. This comes after a Dec.13 Odessa City Council...
Multiple eastbound lanes at intersection of Wadley Dr. and Godfrey St. closed down due to water main break
MIDLAND, Texas — Crews from the City of Midland Utilities Department are working on a water main break at the intersection of Wadley Drive and Godfrey St. This water main break could possibly lead to slick conditions in the area. Two of the eastbound lanes in the area will have to be closed at this time. Crews will eventually put down de-icing agents.
One dead in Highway 80 crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
Families, nonprofits hold annual Christmas giveaway in Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — Families braved the cold for the 4th Annual Johnson/Griffin Christmas Giveaway. "Everything we do here is free," said Shawn Carrasco with DGK, or Da Gorilla Kids. "So, they started giving gifts away. Mom and dad dress like Mama Claus, Santa Claus, and the kids are little elves, and they started giving presents to the community."
One dead three injured after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on Business I-20 and Highway 80 in Midland left a 61-year-old man dead and three injured, late Wednesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2022 Ford Expedition, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign entering BI-20 from the service road and was hit by a F-150 traveling westbound on BI-20.
Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on HWY 80 near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland crews responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday evening on Highway 80/Business I-20. According to DPS and a Midland Police Department spokesperson, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Hwy 80, near Airline Road. A crash report by DPS revealed...
WHAT-A-Tree! Woman goes viral with Whataburger-theme Christmas tree
MIDLAND, Texas — Many people give their Christmas tree a theme, but one Texas woman went all out to honor her favorite restaurant on her tree. Vivian Torres from Midland, Texas, decided to show her support to Whataburger with her What-A-Tree! The tree is covered in ornaments in the burger chain's signature "Whataburger Orange" color, as well as ornaments representing thier iconic drink cups and french fry holders.
