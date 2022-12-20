Read full article on original website
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Enough Overreacting – Breaking Down Harrison Butker’s “Slump”Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Kansas City's Crown Center Ice Terrace has its 50th anniversary this year for skatersCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
kansascitymag.com
A new London-inspired bakery will host tea parties in Overland Park
Kate Smith Soiree, a boutique bakery specializing in macarons and custom cakes, is opening a second location in the former Clocktower Bakery at 7911 Santa Fe Drive in downtown Overland Park. The original location in Lenexa Public Market operates out of Butterfield’s Bakery and will continue to sling French pastries...
The Landing mall in the 1960s represented on a postcard.Photo byMalls of America 2006 blog via Keith. I still remember making the journey from the Richards Gebaur AFB to midtown Kansas City so my mother could shop at Macy's or Chasnoff's at The Landing.
kcur.org
Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'
This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
kcur.org
A Kansas City master sommelier picks the best wines for your holiday celebrations
Which wines are best to bring to festive parties and pair with your holiday meals?. Master Sommelier and Master of Wine Doug Frost shared his recommendations for pairing wines with specific foods, and the bottles he’ll be pouring this holiday season. Here are the wines Doug Frost shared:. Montelle,...
kansascitymag.com
The Northland’s Laughing Place bakery closes tomorrow
The Laughing Place Bakery will close its doors after serving Christmas customers on December 24. The Laughing Place just off of North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone caters to the gluten-free community and serves breakfast pastries, cookies, bread, sweat treats and breakfast options. The cafe and bakery originally opened in late October 2015 and will close its doors on December 24. The owner and main baker, Alicia Hommon, opened The Laughing Place Bakery as a way to express her love for baking and the cherished memories she’s made with her family.
Hy-Vee greeter leaves warm impression on customers amid end-of-year madness
A special employee at Hy-Vee on 63rd Street in Shawnee is bringing a bit of cheer to the end of the year.
Secret Door Takes You To One of The Best Restaurants in Missouri
You might have a hard time finding the Courthouse Exchange, but once you've found it you'll never forget it. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the city, heck in the whole state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or a family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
rejournals.com
UPS Supply Chain Solutions leases 210,600 square feet at Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City
Hunt Midwest welcomes UPS Supply Chain Solutions as its newest tenant at the Hunt Midwest Business Center in the Kansas City, Missouri, market. UPS is leasing 210,600 square feet at HMBC Logistics IV on NE 48th Street just east of Interstate 435 in Clay County. An additional 268,000-plus square feet remain available for lease.
rejournals.com
Block & Company president, other investors purchase Kansas City shopping center
A group of local investors headed by David Block, President of Block & Company, Inc., Realtors in Kansas City, Missouri, purchased the Shoppes at Shoal Creek from Pine Tree Development. The approximately 100,000-square-foot shopping center is located on the northwest quadrant of I-35 and 152 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri,...
Passengers arrive on-time at KCI but struggle to find transportation home
Winter weather conditions across the country have many travelers thankful when they see their flight is on-time.
KCTV 5
Making sure your home stays warm with artic temperatures outside
One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon. Judge rules against KCK cousins, not swayed by potential Golubski connection. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney were convicted in separate trials and are serving life sentences in connection with the death of Greg Miller.
A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The arctic plunge hammers KC (THU-12/22)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a fascinating morning watching the weather unfold. The arctic front hit the northside right around midnight, temperatures started to drop almost immediately. The wintry mix quickly changed over to sideways falling snow and then the winds increased to 35 mph. Wind chills are more than 20 below zero and dropping. What a day is unfolding around the area.
territorysupply.com
9 Surprisingly Free Things to Do in Kansas City, Missouri
Whether you’re looking for a unique addition to your vacation plans or want some easy entertainment on a rainy day, Kansas City offers tons of free adventures. Wander museums and cultural centers, treat yourself to sweeping views of the city and its rivers from observation decks downtown, hunt for your favorite public art installation, or discover why Kansas City earned the nickname “City of Fountains” — there’s no shortage of free things to do.
bluevalleypost.com
Five Below discount chain opens new store in south Overland Park
Discount retail chain Five Below has officially opened its first Overland Park location. Where exactly: Specializing in selling items for $5 or less, the Philadelphia-based retailer hosted a grand opening Friday, Dec. 9, for its new 9,000-square-foot store at 12070 Metcalf Ave. in the Overland Crossing shopping center. The space...
Kansas City restaurant owner used Rockstar Burgers building to traffic $2M in drugs
The former owner of Kansas City's Rockstar Burgers pleaded guilty to allowing an organization to traffic drugs through the restaurant.
KMBC.com
Secret Santa back handing out thousands of dollars in Kansas City this season
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, handing out thousands of dollars to unsuspecting people across the city. It’s a story you’ll only see on KMBC 9. This wealthy, anonymous businessman is motivated by the hope that his random acts of kindness are contagious and will spread across our area. This year he was aided by his elves, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
Flights at KCI Airport delayed, canceled as snow falls
Kanas City International Airport canceled and delayed flights due to snow and wintry weather as people travel for Christmas.
KCTV 5
1 killed in Wednesday afternoon duplex fire in Overland Park
Judge rules against KCK cousins, not swayed by potential Golubski connection. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney were convicted in separate trials and are serving life sentences in connection with the death of Greg Miller. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Local shelters are reporting record demand going into a stretch of...
martincitytelegraph.com
A Grandview Christmas surprise
Mike Lane, owner of the non-profit Auto Donation Center, surprised Grandview Assistance Program Executive Director John Maloney on Tuesday, December 20, with a trailer full of donated food items for the local food pantry. “I’m very grateful for this,” said Maloney. “We just provided 150 families with a full Christmas dinner here, so our shelves are a little bare.”
