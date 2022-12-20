Read full article on original website
Evelyn M. Comins, 101, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside services for Evelyn M. Comins, age 101 of the St. Regis Nursing Home will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena, in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Funeral Home, Massena, NY. Mrs. Comins passed...
Aaron S. Love, 31, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Aaron S. Love, 31, of Wallace Road, tragically passed away early Thursday morning December 22, 2022, from injuries he suffered in a snowmobile accident. Aaron was born on July 19, 1991, in Massena, the son of Scott A. Love and Rachel Brothers. He attended Massena...
John Norris Hyde,, 82, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. John Norris Hyde of 37471 New State Route 12, Clayton, 82, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following a long illness. Services will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton NY. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:30 PM, with a short funeral service following, officiated by Pastor Kevin Reff. Internment at the St. Lawrence Union Cemetery to be scheduled in the Spring. A Celebration of Life honoring John is planned at the LaFargeville American Legion beginning at 4:00 PM.
Darrel S. Barnes “Scott”, 60, of Bombay
BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - Darrel S. Barnes “Scott”, 60, of State Route 95, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at UVHN-Alice Hyde Medical Center. Scott was born on December 4, 1962 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Rose (Roadcap) Barnes and the late Darrel P. “Ducky” Barnes. After graduating from high school, he entered the United States Army, proudly serving his country for 8 years until his honorable discharge. A marriage to Judy Laughing ended in divorce.
William A. Dallas, 91, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William A. Dallas, 91, formerly of Sunset Ridge, Watertown and Cedar Cove, Henderson, died Wednesday morning at his home at Ives Hill Retirement Community. Bill was born on May 12, 1931 in Watertown, NY to Angelo and Vasiliki Dallaportas. He had three sisters, Helen, Joyce,...
NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment Committee. Watertown Correctional Facility, closed since March of 2021, seems to be one of the state’s priorities. New York will be seeking requests for proposal, or RFP’s, as early as this...
Sean O’Brien to run for St. Lawrence County sheriff
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s undersheriff is seeking the top job in the sheriff’s office. Sean O’Brien says he’ll be running for sheriff now that Brooks Bigwarfe announced he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023. O’Brien started his career in the...
Saturday: 3700 Power Outages in Jefferson County
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The number of customers in Jefferson County without power doubled overnight. According to National Grid, more than 3700 customers are without power as they wake up on a blustery, Christmas Eve Day. All of Wellesley Island and Grindstone Island is without power, affecting 1700...
Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
Christmas Day: Another 2-3 feet of snow coming
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An intense lake effect snow band is moving south into the Watertown area. It will produce snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour, maybe as much as 4″ an hour. There is still a travel ban in effect in Jefferson County. Travel bans in...
Treacherous traveling leaves many stranded and scrambling in Alex Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The drive north on Interstate 81 at 7 AM Saturday morning- Seeing 20 feet in front of you was considered good driving conditions. At the base of the Thousand Islands Bridge, 18 wheelers were socked in with snow. One trucker hauling an empty trailer couldn’t go across the Thousand Islands Bridge because of the gusty winds. He chose to wait 18 hours.
Norfolk man killed in snowmobile crash
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old St. Lawrence County man died early Thursday morning after his snowmobile struck a fallen tree. State police said Aaron Love of Norfolk was traveling on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville at around 3 a.m. According...
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Travel bans are in effect throughout the north country. That’s because of heavy snowfalls in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. 7 News anchor Jeff Cole and weather forecaster John Kubis took to the air Saturday morning to update viewers about conditions in the area.
Roger L. Taylor, 67 of Madrid
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Roger L. Taylor, age 67 of Madrid, NY passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. Family and friends are welcome to call Phillips Memorial Home on Monday December 26, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid on Tuesday December 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Richard Lenz officiating. Burial will to be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Stocking up in Watertown as people get a break from the storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lot of businesses were closed Saturday, but some that stayed open enjoyed extra business. The Washington Street Plaza in Watertown was fairly busy at midday as shoppers took advantage of a break in the action to stock up on essentials. ”I am visiting from...
Miss ‘Heart of the North Country’? Watch it here!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In case you missed our annual look back at some of the stories that touched our hearts this year, you’re in luck. You can watch the full half-hour “Heart of the North Country” special in the video above. It previously aired on...
Howard “Joey” Friot, 75, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Howard “Joey” Friot, age 75 a resident of the Heuvelton ICF will be held on Tuesday (December 27, 2022) at 10:00am at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Caroline Bartkus officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has declared a State of Emergency and a travel ban is now in effect until further notice. There are warming shelters set up at: Adams Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, Sackets Harbor Fire Department, Chaumont Fire Department, Cape Vincent Fire Department and North Pole Fire Department.
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books, certainly in your own memory. Parts of the North Country woke up to conditions they saw when they went to bed: Blowing, and drifting snow coupled with heavy snow, and that prompted travel bans to be posted, or extended, and states of emergency to be declared.
Highlights & scores: High school hardwood action
(WWNY) - Boys and girls’ high school basketball took center stage on Thursday night. The Immaculate Heart Cavaliers hosted the Lowville Red Raiders in a boys’ Frontier League contest. First quarter: Michael Fayle drives the lane for the bucket. The Red Raiders are up 2. Then it’s Brody...
