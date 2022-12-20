CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. John Norris Hyde of 37471 New State Route 12, Clayton, 82, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following a long illness. Services will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton NY. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:30 PM, with a short funeral service following, officiated by Pastor Kevin Reff. Internment at the St. Lawrence Union Cemetery to be scheduled in the Spring. A Celebration of Life honoring John is planned at the LaFargeville American Legion beginning at 4:00 PM.

CLAYTON, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO