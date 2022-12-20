ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Road conditions remain poor across central Ohio

Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Road conditions remain slick in central Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

High winds creating visibility problems on Knox County roadways

MOUNT VERNON — Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer issued a Level 1 snow emergency for Knox County. Two hours later, Shaffer went a level higher and issued a Level 2 snow emergency. "The plows are doing what they can," a Knox County Sheriff's Office...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
ecowatch.com

Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio

A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
WHIZ

Warming Center Opening in Licking County

The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force announces the opening of a warming center for anyone who is seeking a place to get out of the cold from Friday, December 23 – SUNDAY, December 25 in preparation for extremely cold temperatures. The Warming Center will be located at...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25

This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
Matter News

Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing

The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase

Several environmental and consumer groups called a press conference Wednesday in front of Columbia Gas’s Columbus headquarters to give the company a lump of coal for Christmas. Their issue? Columbia Gas and some other stakeholders have agreed to allow Columbia to increase its fixed charges by more than 50% — up to $57 a month […] The post Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus to host electronics recycling drop-off site Dec. 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, many will say "out with the old and in with the new" when it comes to their electronics. But what do you do with the old, unwanted devices?. The City of Columbus has put together an electronics recycling drop-off site where residents are...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country

High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
COLUMBUS, OH

