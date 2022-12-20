Read full article on original website
cwcolumbus.com
Buyer for former Columbus problem property Colonial Village hopes to close in weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former problem property in Columbus could have a new owner within the next few weeks. Court paperwork indicates buyer ARDG Capital and First Choice Investments plan to close on Colonial Village Apartments by the end of January. In May of this year, a Franklin...
University District rental property where triple shooting occurred didn’t have required license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite being a VRBO rental, the University District property outside of which three men were shot early Monday did not have the required short-term rental license from the city, NBC4 Investigates has learned. At around 1 a.m. Monday morning, Columbus police responded to shots fired at a residence on the 2000 […]
NBC4 Columbus
Road conditions remain poor across central Ohio
Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Road conditions remain slick in central Ohio...
Ohio poised to get its first UNESCO World Heritage site as soon as next year, at Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For thousands of years these earthen structures have dotted the rolling landscape of southern Ohio – massive circles, squares, mounds and more – designed and built by a sophisticated ancient culture. That culture and its creations are expected to receive worldwide recognition as soon...
Knox Pages
High winds creating visibility problems on Knox County roadways
MOUNT VERNON — Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer issued a Level 1 snow emergency for Knox County. Two hours later, Shaffer went a level higher and issued a Level 2 snow emergency. "The plows are doing what they can," a Knox County Sheriff's Office...
ecowatch.com
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
WHIZ
Warming Center Opening in Licking County
The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force announces the opening of a warming center for anyone who is seeking a place to get out of the cold from Friday, December 23 – SUNDAY, December 25 in preparation for extremely cold temperatures. The Warming Center will be located at...
Find a dog in the cold? Here’s which Ohio humane societies you should call
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay. Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25
This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing
The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase
Several environmental and consumer groups called a press conference Wednesday in front of Columbia Gas’s Columbus headquarters to give the company a lump of coal for Christmas. Their issue? Columbia Gas and some other stakeholders have agreed to allow Columbia to increase its fixed charges by more than 50% — up to $57 a month […] The post Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
John Glenn Columbus International Airport snow tower keeping close eye on conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten stories above the north and south runways at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, senior manager of airport operations Chris Pollock is watching the sensors on the computer in front him. The sensors tell him the surface temperatures not only on top of the runway but...
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
Man shot in leg after refusing to hand over cash in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old gunshot victim is awaiting surgery after he was shot in north Columbus on Friday. The victim was stopped in his car in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 10:35 a.m. on Friday when two male suspects approached, pulled out firearms and demanded money, according to the Columbus Division […]
Columbus to host electronics recycling drop-off site Dec. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, many will say "out with the old and in with the new" when it comes to their electronics. But what do you do with the old, unwanted devices?. The City of Columbus has put together an electronics recycling drop-off site where residents are...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
