baltimorefishbowl.com
Holiday magic in Baltimore 1963 (A Christmas tale in fiction)
He called himself “Pickle the Prodigious,” a magician of middle-age, middling talent and, for the past week, while others wrapped presents and hung lights, sick with resentment. Ralph Pickle picked up menial side work around Baltimore, making just enough to drop everything when a gig came his way....
foxbaltimore.com
Movie Producer is Putting Baltimore and the DMV on the Map
Tarek "Terk" Stevens had a dynamic 2022 with the release of "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" and other projects. He says 2023 will be even bigger.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Mount Vernon Place reaching new heights under effective public-private partnership
This year’s holiday fireworks over Mount Vernon Place have faded and the ceremony to light Baltimore’s famed Washington Monument is a memory. But the historic park in the heart of the city is gearing up for its next big step: major environmental and accessibility improvements to open spaces at the north and south ends.
Museum’s Harriet Tubman Statue Vandalized
Banneker-Douglass Museum's Harriet Tubman Statue Vandalized, Annapolis police are investigating the incident
"Where's Marty?" Blog Aviation Museum Train Garden
BALTIMORE -- Hi Everyone! Day Four of our "Train Garden Week" took us to Middle River, and the Glenn L Martin Maryland Aviation Museum's display. And in fact it is the youngster on the block at two years old.. But what an almost totally handmade Train Garden it is! Trains, AND Planes as executive Director Gus McLeod told us.But in fact with the Middle River Lighted Boat Parade display it is trains, planes, AND boats.This Train Garden is located at 2323 Eastern Blvd. right next to Martin State Airport. Take Eastern out to Chesapeake Park Road, and take a right....
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Christmas dinners, Boxing Day brunch, New Year’s plans, and more.
With Christmas and Hannukah this weekend and New Year’s Eve next Saturday, this is sure to be a festive week in Baltimore. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:. The Baltimore Business Journal reports that the owners of Papi Cuisine are planning to open a new spot – with a new concept – downtown. The original Papi Cuisine in 2020 then moved to Federal Hill last year. This past summer, the owners announced plans for a second location in Owings Mills.
Wbaltv.com
Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen from Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Someone defaced and stole a portion of the Harriet Tubman statue at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis. "We suspect that on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, persons dismembered the finger of Harriet Tubman to take the vévé, which is the staff Harriet Tubman was holding (that was) attached to the statue," said the museum's executive director, Chanel Compton.
Faidley's continues holiday tradition, will move to new location in 2023
Many crab cakes claim to be the best in Baltimore, But at Faidley's in Lexington Market, they have the nationwide appeal to approve it.
Business Monthly
With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased
While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
Let's Ride to Work program offering a ride to redemption for Baltimore man
It's a story of redemption still being written. After spending 40 years in prison, Donald Braxton is proud to share his story of defying the odds years after his murder conviction.
Faidley's Seafood keeping up with hustle preparing crab cakes for final holiday at current location
BALTIMORE - In what will be Faidley's Seafood's final holiday season at its iconic Lexington Market location, which it has occupied since 1952, it's preparing several thousand of its award-winning crab cakes for shipment across the United States in fulfillment of holiday orders.Faidley's was first established at Lexington Market in 1886 as a seafood market by founder John W. Faidley. Many of the Faidley Team members are working to fulfill the typically large number of holiday orders, in addition to managing daily operations, and have been with Faidley's for 20 years or longer.General manager Lou Fleming said it's their award-winning jumbo lump crabcakes that keep customers coming back, using only the freshest crab from the Chesapeake Bay."Every year since we've started it's got worse so the crab cakes got better, better and better," Fleming said.The holiday season is their busiest by far preparing several thousand crab cakes for shipment all across the United States.Faidley's will move to the newly-constructed Lexington Market, adjacent to its current location, early in 2023.
Outdoor manger scene destroyed at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Towson
A manger scene on the lawn of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, on Loch Raven Boulevard in the Towson area, has been vandalized.
Cherry Hill gave back to families in need at fourth annual Winter Wonderland
In Cherry Hill, they were also spreading some cheer for families at the restoring inner city hope or the rich program.
wypr.org
"Canajoharie"
In December, 1944, a lone squad of the 29th Division spent a quiet Christmas in a well-stocked German farmhouse, enjoying a brief respite from the bitter cold and constant fighting of the Battle of the Bulge. Ric Cottom. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never...
Wbaltv.com
The best pizzas in Baltimore | Viewers' Choice 2022
From the gooey cheese to the crispy, chewy crust, we can't resist a great slice. On Election Night, it's a tradition in the newsroom to have pizza after the evening newscasts and before the polls close. And, we're pretty sure pizza is a time-honored tradition in your home for whatever reason!
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Aw, shucks: This young man is a natural at serving up fresh oysters
On a busy night at True Chesapeake Oyster Co., the stylish seafood restaurant in Clipper Mill, Darron Thomison might shuck 1,000 oysters. When he started a year ago, he didn’t wear Crocs or use the special locally made Dale German knife that he now wields with such confidence. He didn’t know how to tell a smaller, saltier Huckleberry from a thicker-shelled, generously portioned Chunky Dunker, much less how to adjust his technique to pry open each one and release the sweet, opalescent meat inside.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Light of Baltimore incubator program gives free downtown office space to small businesses
A new incubator program in downtown Baltimore is aiming to give more opportunities to members of the city’s small business community. The Light of Baltimore Incubator was launched as part of a partnership between national law firm Baker Donelson, Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Baltimore Program.
