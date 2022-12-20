ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factory whistle concert

A Christmas tradition continues in York. The factory whistle concert is Saturday night. The whistle will play traditional Christmas music. It's known as the worlds loudest music, played without amplification from a non-musical instrument. The annual concert begins just after midnight, at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, at 240 Arch St. in...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Reindeer caretaker at Hersheypark celebrates 25 years

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A special attraction at Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane would not be possible, without an even more special woman who brings it to life year after year. When December descends on Hershey, tis the season for trees and lights and the magic of Christmas. Of course,...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County food bank to open as pop-up homeless shelter

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub is opening its doors to those in need. With temperatures expected to dip in the next few days, they are converting this space into a temporary pop-up shelter. The American Red Cross will deliver around 40 cots on Thursday and help set up a warming center with blankets and bed kits.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four

A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County pizzeria brings...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Columbia emergency housing in cold storm

An emergency shelter opened at the Columbia Homeless Shelter in Lancaster County because of the cold. The temporary emergency shelter will be open until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the shelter at 291 South Fourth St. This shelter is only for adults. In addition, the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Warming center to open in Downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary warming center is being set up in downtown Harrisburg because of the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the Midstate. According to Dauphin County officials, the warming center will be at 309 Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg where the former Rite Aid was located. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area

The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Philly cheesesteak restaurant franchise coming to York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak franchise restaurant will open up in York County by the start of the new year. The new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak is owned by three partners: Henal Desai, Nehal Patel, and Dip Shah. The three partners also own two other Pennsylvania-based Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak locations, one […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Person wounded in York County shooting

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Police are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets in West York Borough. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Derry Township police searching for man last contacted in July

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Derry Township Police Department is searching for Glenn Lavare Bland, who has not been heard from since July. Bland's last known cell phone location was in the City Island area of Harrisburg. He was believed to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck bearing Pennsylvania registration ZTV-8466.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Winter storm conditions in York County

Wind damage has been reported in York County. With powerful wind gusts that were making the traffic signals sway. PennDOT has been dealing with wind issues all day across the Susquehanna Valley. It was not just trees that were being flung threw the air, but in Adams County PennDOT message...
YORK COUNTY, PA

