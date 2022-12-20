Read full article on original website
Factory whistle concert
A Christmas tradition continues in York. The factory whistle concert is Saturday night. The whistle will play traditional Christmas music. It's known as the worlds loudest music, played without amplification from a non-musical instrument. The annual concert begins just after midnight, at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, at 240 Arch St. in...
Reindeer caretaker at Hersheypark celebrates 25 years
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A special attraction at Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane would not be possible, without an even more special woman who brings it to life year after year. When December descends on Hershey, tis the season for trees and lights and the magic of Christmas. Of course,...
Lancaster County food bank to open as pop-up homeless shelter
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub is opening its doors to those in need. With temperatures expected to dip in the next few days, they are converting this space into a temporary pop-up shelter. The American Red Cross will deliver around 40 cots on Thursday and help set up a warming center with blankets and bed kits.
Free and discounted parking, New Year’s celebrations, and trash collection in Harrisburg
It’s a little gift for people living, working, and visiting the City of Harrisburg around Christmas this year. Park Harrisburg, with the support of Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ administration, will offer free parking on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26. No tickets will be given...
Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four
A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County pizzeria brings...
Columbia emergency housing in cold storm
An emergency shelter opened at the Columbia Homeless Shelter in Lancaster County because of the cold. The temporary emergency shelter will be open until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the shelter at 291 South Fourth St. This shelter is only for adults. In addition, the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment...
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
Extravagant Christmas light show blinks brightly in central Pa. neighborhood
Aidan Carrigan wires his family’s Lower Paxton Township home with 50,000-plus blinking bulbs, dozens of Christmas figures and oodles of ornaments -- then sets it all to a playlist of favorite yuletide tunes. But all these high-wattage holiday decorations aren’t what sets his own heart aglow.
Warming center to open in Downtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary warming center is being set up in downtown Harrisburg because of the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the Midstate. According to Dauphin County officials, the warming center will be at 309 Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg where the former Rite Aid was located. The...
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area
The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
Philly cheesesteak restaurant franchise coming to York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak franchise restaurant will open up in York County by the start of the new year. The new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak is owned by three partners: Henal Desai, Nehal Patel, and Dip Shah. The three partners also own two other Pennsylvania-based Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak locations, one […]
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?
It's impossible to miss these days, the gorgeous building on 66 North Queen Street. Lit up in holiday blue and sparkly lights, Yorgos Restaurant & Lounge, a casual and friendly gathering spot for locals, looks absolutely stunning - almost like an urban winter wonderland.
20 years later: Christmas Eve killer still on death row
Twenty years after a triple murder in Middletown, the man convicted of the crime remains on death row. Where does Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro stand on the issue of capital punishment?
Person wounded in York County shooting
WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Police are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets in West York Borough. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
Christmas Day 2022 is a Sunday. Will I get mail on Monday? Will the liquor store be open?
Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday - a day when most government services are closed year-round. That means the holiday will be “observed” by many on Monday, Dec. 26. The best plan, however, if you want to conduct business the day after Christmas, is to call first. This listing assumes everything listed is closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Derry Township police searching for man last contacted in July
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Derry Township Police Department is searching for Glenn Lavare Bland, who has not been heard from since July. Bland's last known cell phone location was in the City Island area of Harrisburg. He was believed to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck bearing Pennsylvania registration ZTV-8466.
Which restaurants will be open Christmas Day in the Harrisburg area? Starbucks, Waffle House, and more
Looking for a place to go on Christmas Day for a meal?. These days, the majority of restaurants close to give employees the holiday off on Dec. 25. Mostly you’ll find a mix of diners, breakfast spots and Asian restaurants, as well as coffee stops such as Dunkin’ and Starbucks.
Winter storm conditions in York County
Wind damage has been reported in York County. With powerful wind gusts that were making the traffic signals sway. PennDOT has been dealing with wind issues all day across the Susquehanna Valley. It was not just trees that were being flung threw the air, but in Adams County PennDOT message...
