Purdue announces new provost, other leadership changes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Multiple leadership changes will occur within Purdue University starting Jan. 1, including President-elect Mung Chiang and the recently announced Provost, Patrick Wolfe.

Earlier this month, it was announced that three candidates were in the running for the provost position — Eric Barker, the Jeannie and Jim Chaney Dean of the College of Pharmacy; Marion Underwood, Dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, and Patrick Wolfe, Frederick L. Hovde Dean of the College of Science.

On Tuesday, Purdue announced that Wolfe will become the new provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity.

“I couldn’t be more pleased and proud to serve our students, staff and faculty across the entirety of Purdue’s academic enterprise as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity,” Wolfe said in the news release. “I look forward immensely to helping make Purdue the most consequential comprehensive public research university in America.”

Wolfe became a Boilermaker in 2017, leading the College of Science. He established the Emerging Leaders Science Scholars program and chairs the board of the NSF-funded Institute for Mathematical and Statistical Innovation.

Further leadership changes

Purdue also announced that Alyssa Wilcox will become the senior vice president for partnerships and the president’s chief of staff.

Theresa Mayer will step down as executive vice president for research and partnerships and take on the new role as the university’s chief science officer.

Karen Plaut is set to become executive vice president for research, and Dan DeLaurentis will become vice president for Discovery Park District at Purdue institutes, reporting to Plaut.

“Purdue is successful because of all of our dedicated colleagues,” Chiang said in the release. “We are immensely grateful for the contributions of every Boilermaker as we come to the last work week before January 1. I am looking forward to working with Provost Patrick Wolfe, EVP Karen Plaut, SVP Alyssa Wilcox, CSO Theresa Mayer, and the entire university leadership team to serve the students, faculty and staff of our university.”

Wolfe replaces current Provost Jay Akrdige at the start of the new year. According to Purdue, Wolfe was chosen out of more than 20 nominees and 10 applicants.